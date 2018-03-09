(nito100)

Still, a majority agree it’s helped address gender inequality

Most of America believes in #MeToo.

Fifty-one percent of American adults believe that the #MeToo movement — which has put issues of sexual harassment and assault in the public eye — has helped address gender inequality, according to a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey online poll released Friday.

Also read: This is how unhappy people are with women’s standing in the U.S.

But an additional 26% say that it’s made no difference at all, and one in five (20%) say the movement has “led to the unfair treatment of men,” though the survey results do not to specify exactly how. The movement played a role in the firings or resignations of men like Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, and Sens. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and John Conyers (D-Mich.) — all of whom were accused of sexual misconduct in the past year.

Also read: Hoda Kotb has officially taken over Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ show co-anchor spot. What does that mean for female news anchors?

Attitudes about #MeToo were largely divided along partisan lines, the survey of 2,857 adults revealed. Seventy-seven percent of Democrats believe the movement has shone a light on gender inequality, versus 27% of Republicans. Among the constituency that believes #MeToo has been unfair to men, Republicans led the way at 37%, compared to 7% of Democrats. And 33% of Republicans said it’s made no difference, versus 15% of Democrats.

Also read: What heavy hitters like Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Chief Justice John Roberts are doing to fight sexual harassment

The most recent resurgence of #MeToo in the public discourse took place at Sunday’s Academy Awards, when host Jimmy Kimmel and various presenters referenced the movement throughout Hollywood’s most glamorous night.

As actress and Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd told the crowd: “The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the sound of powerful new voices, of different voices, of our voices, together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying, ‘Time’s up.'”

Also read: 8 times Jimmy Kimmel gave a #MeToo nod in his Oscars monologue

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved