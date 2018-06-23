Shop for Pride goods from companies who donate to the LGBTQ community like Disney, Converse and Levi’s

The pots of gold at the end of these rainbows get donated to worthy causes.

Pride has become a month-long celebration of all things gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer — and along with the plethora of parades, picnics and parties that take place in June, the opportunity for brands to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ causes continues to grow.

LGBT consumer buying power reached more than $917 billion last year alone, according to the Advocate. And that’s partly why brands like Disney, Speedo and H&M have introduced Pride-specific collections for the first time this year. A 2017 survey conducted by Ogilvy revealed that 65% of Americans believe that LGBT-inclusive brands and businesses are good for the economy. And 48% of Americans reported that they try to avoid buying products or services from a brand or business that they know discriminates against the LGBTQ community.

Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream, which is unveiling a line of limited edition “Love is Love” bottles for Pride Month, told Moneyish that, “We are a company committed to forging and celebrating bonds across all nationalities, religions and sexual orientations.” The new collection features two same-sex parent bottles and a child bottle packaged in a box that looks like a house for $24.99. “We hope this campaign will inspire communication and help us all join together to spread a message of love,” said Birnbaum.

Here are 10 other brands celebrating Pride with items under $50 that benefit a variety of LGBTQ organizations:

Disney

The Mickey Mouse company just released a line of rainbow-themed merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sunglasses, water bottles, backpacks and more for under $50 each. Additionally, 10% of all Rainbow Mickey profits will be donated to the Gay and Lesbian Independent School Teachers Network (GLSEN) through the end of June.

Converse

Every penny of the net proceeds from the Converse Pride Collection designed by Miley Cyrus will support LGBTQ youth community partners globally. While the shoes begin at $65, there are also Miley-designed polka dot t-shirts and hats available for $40 and $45, respectively.

Levi’s

Levi Strauss & Co. has been celebrating LGBTQ causes for more than 30 years, and this year marks their fifth Pride Collection, which includes suspenders, bandanas, t-shirts, socks and jean jackets ranging from $18 to $148. And 100% of net proceeds will benefit the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation.

Apple

The $49 Pride Edition woven nylon, rainbow striped watch band comes in two sizes and is compatible with any Apple Watch case. A portion of proceeds will benefit the efforts of LGBTQ advocacy organizations such as GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project and more.

Milk Makeup

The vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free makeup brand has created a $28 limited-edition Pride Pack that includes lip gloss, an equality tattoo stamp and a $30 glitter highlighter stick. Half of the proceeds will benefit the NYC-based LGBTQ community center, The Center.

H&M

T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, socks and a fanny pack make up the Swedish brand’s Pride collection, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $49.99. Ten percent of sales from the collection will be donated to the U.N. Free & Equal campaign for equal rights and fair treatment for LGBTQI people everywhere.

Baked By Melissa

A 25-pack of the bakery’s seven most popular flavors, including red velvet, tie-dye and chocolate chip pancake, are decorated in a rainbow of colors and wrapped in a rainbow Pride sleeve for just $28 during the month of June. Plus, each mini cupcake packs under 50 calories! Ten percent of all net proceeds will be donated to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.

American Eagle

In partnership with the nonprofit organization It Gets Better, the AE x It Gets Better Pride Collection features tank tops, t-shirts and boxers ranging from $12.95 to $19.95, with 100% of sales benefitting the It Gets Better Project.

Shake Shack

Not only can you support Pride by getting your grub on with Shake Shack’s app-exclusive Pride Shake, a $5.99 strawberry shake blended with lemonade and topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, but for the month of June, they’re selling a collection of Pride-themed apparel and accessories like a $15 enamel pin, a $20 tote, a $40 beach towel and a $20 t-shirt. One dollar from the sale of every shake will be donated to The Trevor Project, and 100% of proceeds from the capsule collection will go to the same cause.

Nike

The footwear giant celebrates Pride with its Nike BETRUE collection that features $35 t-shirts, $18 socks, a $30 fanny pack — and new $150 sneaker styles if you want to splurge, including the Vapomax Plus with a rainbow color spectrum underfoot and the Epic React Flyknit with a pink triangle. Though they have yet to announce recipients for financial and in-kind recipients from this year’s collection, the company has provided $2.7 million of support to LGBTQ causes through the BETRUE Fund since 2012.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved