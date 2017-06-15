(M_a_y_a/iStock)

And you don’t even need an advanced degree to get them

It pays to do good.

Americans care about helping others: In fact, the No. 1 factor shaping working Americans’ career paths and goals was the ability to help others, with 38% saying this was their main career driver, according to data presented Thursday by Capital One. That topped even a personal interest in the issue or subject (36%).

Of course, people also want to make money — yet these two things often don’t align. Indeed, popular do-gooder jobs like home health aide and animal care workers pay well below the median in America, at $22,600 and $22,230 a year. And many also want a job that doesn’t require a master’s degree — especially considering that the average graduate today is already coming out of their bachelor’s with more than $37,000 in debt.

On Thursday, job site CareerCast released it annual list of do-gooder jobs that pay higher than the median in America, have good future prospects and don’t require a bachelor’s degree. Here are five.

Meteorologist: $92,460

While most of us think of a meteorologist as the woman or man who appears on our TV to show us what the weather will be that day, many of them aren’t doing that at all, says Kyle Kensing, an editor at CareerCast. Indeed, meteorologists are on the forefront of research for climate change he adds. Added bonus: Those jobs will grow 9% through 2024, and meteorologists make nearly six figures a year.

Environmental Engineer: $84,890

These workers do things like help design — and study the environmental impact of — solar panels, wind turbines and other environmentally friendly energy sources, explains Kensing. Job growth is high in this field, at 12% through 2024.

Dietician: $58,920

Nearly one in three Americans is now obese and more than seven in 10 are overweight — and these numbers seem to keep creeping up. That’s one reason dietitians are in demand (job growth: 16% through 2024) and paid decently.

Police officer: $61,600

Not only do police officers make a good living, many still get a pension. Kensing says that the job growth is steady in this field (4% through 2024) because there’s always a need for them.

Social and community manager: $64,680

These workers help manage companies that provide services to the community, such as running an outreach branch of municipal government or of a non-profit. They usually manage a team and help raise money and get volunteers for the organization. Job growth is decent (10% through 2014).

