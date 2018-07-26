Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin will return to their original roles and tackle the same sexist workplace issues, almost 40 years later.

Your three favorite working ladies are back in business.

The hit 1980 comedy “9 to 5” is moving forward with a sequel almost 40 years later starring the original cast. Jane Fonda announced at a Television Critics Association press event on Wednesday that she will not only serve as the film’s executive producer, but will also reprise her role as Judy alongside Dolly Parton (Doralee) and Lily Tomlin (Violet).

“My role is as an executive producer, and I’m working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers,” Fonda told reporters on Wednesday. “Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

The modern-day version of the hit comedy will follow three new young women dealing with workplace harassment and misogyny by their male bosses, who turn to the original “9 to 5” trio for help, according to the early reports by Deadline.

The original “9 to 5” centered around three female secretaries who plotted to get even with their sexist boss, who was played by Dabney Coleman. The TV series of the same name ran shortly after and remained on air for five seasons, and also inspired a Broadway musical in 2009.

The original film addressed workplace issues of sexism and harassment — and Fonda doesn’t think things have improved much since then, despite the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault. “I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” she said. “Today a lot of the workforce is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?”

But Fonda also predicted “sexual harassment will tend to drop,” because, “guys are scared,” she said.

Talk of the sequel began in February with reports that 20th Century Fox was in the beginning stages of a follow-up that actress and writer Rashida Jones would co-write alongside original film creator Pat Rosnick. While there’s no set date for the movie’s return, the reboot will also address modern-day impacts of technology and social media, and its effects on making it easier for bosses and companies to spy on their workers.

The “9 to 5” remake is just one of the many female-fronted workplace dramas making a comeback. CBS recently announced that it is bringing back “Murphy Brown, the 80’s/90’s sitcom about a female investigative journalist, to its fall lineup this year. The show will be called “Murphy in the Morning,” where Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) will tackle the world of fake news and social media. And a Broadway reboot of the hit 1988 comedy “Working Girl” that starred Melanie Griffith is also in the works, with music written by Cyndi Lauper. The movie centered around a Staten Island secretary trying to make it the corporate world under a ruthless boss (Sigourney Weaver) who steals her ideas.

“9 to 5” remains one of the highest-grossing movies to date, earning more $300 million since the movie’s release and over $103 million in 1980 alone.

