The international human rights lawyer and mother of twins with George Clooney gets candid in her first Vogue cover

Amal Clooney is speaking out about important issues like #MeToo and gun control.

The 40-year-old international human rights lawyer sat down with Vogue for a rare interview to discuss women’s rights, the need for stricter gun laws and maintaining her work-life balance after giving birth to twins Ella and Alexander with husband George Clooney last year.

Here are her most candid comments:

On gun control: In March, the Clooneys showed support for stricter gun laws during the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. The power couple also donated half a million dollars to the cause, which advocated for gun control following the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

“I’ve seen lots of commentary where people have tried to say, ‘This isn’t about having too many guns or allowing semiautomatic and automatic weapons to be purchased too easily — surely this is about mental health, or about violence and movies,’” she told the magazine. “The fact is, there are violent movies all over the world, and there are mental-health issues in other countries. But this doesn’t happen in other developed countries. The difference is guns, and how widely and easily available they are.”

Clooney went on to reference Australia’s gun law, citing the 1996 Port Arthur massacre that killed 35 people in Tasmania and resulted in a semi-automatic rifle and shotgun ban.

“I think the Australian example is instructive,” she noted, adding: “They had a mass shooting, then they did this commonsense legal reform following that, and they haven’t had a mass shooting since.”

On work-life balance: Managing a career and raising a family is a challenge for any working parent. For Clooney, mornings are her sacred moments with her kids, and that means no interruptions whatsoever.

“Between six and eight in the morning we get to have them in our bed — I don’t schedule any calls before eight,” she said. “When I was nursing, it was much more complicated, because there are two. I had all manner of weird cushions and pillows and machines.”

On #MeToo: Seeing women speak out and support the #MeToo movement sparked by the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal gives Clooney hope for her daughter.

“I think because of the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories, the future workplace will be safer for my daughter than it was for people of my generation,” Clooney said. “We’re in a situation where a predator feels less safe and a professional woman feels more safe, and that’s where we need to be.”

On gaining confidence in herself. Clooney recalled a time when she wasn’t sure of herself or her professional ability to carve out an unconventional career path.

“I remember all the stages in my career where I almost didn’t have enough confidence to try for something,” she admitted, “almost didn’t have the guts to follow something I was excited about doing, because I didn’t know anyone else who’d done it or other people made me question it.”

On working for free: While Clooney was part of the defense team for Enron’s lead auditor, she was most passionate about taking on pro bono criminal cases — which, she said, shaped her current career as a human rights lawyer.

“I cared more about the outcome of those cases than my paid cases,” she said. “And that made me think, Well, why am I not doing more of that kind of work?”

