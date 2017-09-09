Animal Planet's 'Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm' helps homeless pets. (Animal Planet)

Animal Planet special profiles the heroes saving homeless pets in Hurricane Harvey-affected areas.

Donations and support have poured in from businesses and celebrities to aid the human victims in Texas and Louisiana, where more than 100,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey last week. But what about our four-legged friends?

Thousands of pets are believed to be displaced or missing. So Animal Planet is screening “Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm” on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to highlight the heroic efforts of the rescuers and volunteers lending a helping paw to the dogs and cats who’ve also been left homeless by devastating storm that dumped more than two feet of rain on Houston and surrounding areas.

“We are pleased to bring the stories from Hurricane Harvey that profile the incredible efforts being made on behalf of the animals in harm’s way,” said Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet, in a statement. “We hope our special helps to also promote continued contributions to the organizations working tirelessly to rescue and shelter the animals.”

See also: All five living former presidents are raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief

The tail-wagging profile hopes to inspire viewers to support the Austin Pets Alive non-profit organization, which has already evacuated more than 2,000 animals from impacted areas to safety, and they’ve got more than 1,000 of the rescues in foster care. Their Town Lake and Tarrytown shelters are filled to the brim, however. You can text ANIMALS to 707070 to make a donation, or visit austinpetsalive.org/hurricane-harvey-evacuations/ to donate and see which animals are up for adoption.

Some other organizations rescuing displaced pets include the ASPCA, which is already preparing for Hurricane Irma disasters response, as well as Wings of Rescue, which charters planes to fly displaced pets to shelters and foster homes that can accommodate them. They’ve been ferrying dogs and cats out of Harvey-affected areas, and will be evacuating pets from Florida this weekend.

See also: The Sato Project has teamed up with the Humane Society and Wings of Rescue to bring hundreds of strays stateside

Southwest Airlines also flew more than 60 furry Hurricane Harvey victims from Houston to a San Diego shelter earlier this week.

Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017

Some stars have stepped up to save the animals, as well. Liev Schreiber adopted two Hurricane Harvey rescue dogs on the sport during “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday. The pups had been rescued by Home for Good Dog Rescue and brought on “Live” to raise awareness.

And Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, covered adoption fees at the D.C.-based Humane Rescue Alliance in the days immediately following Harvey.

TODAY – September 3: @emaysway + @max_scherzer are covering all adoption fees to help clear space for animals impacted by #HurricaneHarvey! pic.twitter.com/xepzRMkCWb — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) August 31, 2017

