Apple CEO Tim Cook and Malala Yousafzai are partnering to give girls more access to free, safe and quality education

Apple is investing in education for women around the world.

CEO Tim Cook and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai are teaming up to provide 100,000 underprivileged girls with free, safe and quality education, in addition to advocating for equal opportunity, the company announced Sunday.

The Malala Fund expects to double the number of grants it awarded last year with Apple’s support and extend funding programs to India and Latin America. Apple will help assist with the technology, curriculum and research into policy changes needed to help young women around the globe go to school and finish their education.

“My dream is for every girl to choose her own future,” Yousafzai said in a statement.

“Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world. I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear.”

To start, they’ll target countries in the Middle East such as Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Nigeria expanding in the next few years to give more girls access to schools from elementary school through high school.

The Malala Fund has been working since 2013 in partnership with other organizations, the private sector and governments around the globe to help give young women access to their right to 12 years of free education. In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history for her outstanding human rights efforts after surviving a gunshot to the head when she was attacked by the Taliban in 2012 for speaking out about quality education in Pakistan.

Apple did not disclose how much it will be donating, but Cook will join the fund’s leadership council.

“We believe that education is a great equalizing force, and we share Malala Fund’s commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school,” Cook said in a statement.

