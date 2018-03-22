Matt Damon is also an advocate on World Water Day

Celebs are in deep on leading the charge for clean, fresh water.

Every year, March 22 marks World Water Day — a day designed to bring attention to our most important natural resource. Recognized by the United Nations since 1992, the day has since garnered extra attention from celebrities who have joined the cause to promote awareness and advocate for sustainable management of freshwater.

In 2017, Beyonce launched her BEYGOOD4BURUNDI initiative to bring clean, safe drinking water to the East African nation Burundi, where half the population lacks access to the necessary resource.

This year, the mother of three has partnered with Gucci and Chime for Change to make water available and to prevent water-borne diseases for the children of Burundi. Founded by Gucci and co-founded by Queen Bey and actress Salma Hayek Pinault in 2013, Chime for Change is a global campaign that aims to promote gender equality by giving girls and women a voice. Hayek’s husband, Henri Pinault is the CEO of the French multinational holding company Kering, which owns Gucci — hence the connection to the cause his wife crusades.

With a pledge to build 80 wells for 120,000 women and children this year and a goal of reaching 475,000 children and families by 2020, Gucci’s $1 million commitment will help the cause surpass the 35 wells constructed last year. And, by making drinking water more accessible, fewer young girls will have to travel lengthy distances to gather water, meaning the risk of dangerous attacks will decrease.

Similarly, Matt Damon has been using his celebrity to champion the clean water cause by partnering with Stella Artois to promote their limited-edition chalices, each of which helps provide five years of water to someone in the developing world. According to Damon’s organization Water.org, $3.13 helps provide five years of water for one person, and Stella Artois will donate that amount to Water.org for every chalice sold in the United States in 2018 (up to 300,000 chalices).

Cara Delevigne, Emma Stone and Adele did their part last year to raise money for Drop4Drop, an organization that provides access to clean water in India and Africa. Using social media as the conduit to raise awareness, celebs posted photos of themselves making a “W” with their hands.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved