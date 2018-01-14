Hawaii has the happiest workers in the country and 4 east coast states have the least satisfied employees

Boredom can work to your advantage.

A new OnePoll survey and research conducted by Western Governor’s University shows that, of the more than 2,000 Americans polled, one in six indicated that they are actively unhappy with their current job, and 20% claim that they feel trapped in their current job with no way of progressing.

The number one reason Americans are unhappy at work is because they’re bored. Following closely behind boredom is workers saying they’re unhappy because they no longer feel like valuable assets, they don’t feel challenged, they feel overqualified and they have issues with their bosses.

Unhappiness at work may also reflect where you live. According to Sokanu, a career test and matching platform, Hawaii has the happiest workers in the country for the second year in a row based on feedback from 150,000 people across nearly 600 career paths. But it’s not the islands’ tropical climate that makes people happy — Alaska and Wyoming claim the second and third spots on the list. The states with the least satisfied workers include Washington DC, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Oregon.

Whatever the reasons for your boredom at work, experts say there are ways to cure it beyond endless scrolling on Facebook or Instagram.

Take on a new project. Business coach Heidi Stevens tells Moneyish, “If you’re committed to staying in your current job, look for ways to go above and beyond. There’s always a laundry list of things to do, so find a way to get engaged, get inspired about a bigger project and then take action on it daily.” To do it, talk to your boss to inquire about taking on additional projects and approach your boss with some of your own ideas of ways you can get involved, according to expert career advice site The Muse.

Mentor others. The UK-based organization 80,000 Hours, which helps people choose careers with high a social impact, notes that one of the components to a fulfilling career is work that helps others. It’s also a way to help keep boredom at bay. The Muse recommends seeking out busy, stressed coworkers who look like they might be able to use some help and offering to lend a hand. Or, talk to HR to see if your company has a mentoring program you might get involved with.

Enhance creativity. Sokanu revealed that creativity is a big factor in job satisfaction and engagement, with titles like video game producer, film director, music producer, comedian and neurosurgeon being labeled as the happiest jobs in the country. Among the unhappiest jobs were service-based professions such as telemarketer, store clerk, cashier, janitor and machine-feeder.

If you can’t immediately switch jobs to something more creative, there are ways to tap into your creativity more in your current role. Here are ten ways you can bring innovation to your work including how to surround yourself with inspiration and simply getting out of the office.



Brighten up other aspects of your life. Los Angeles-based psychiatrist Dr. Kirsten Thompson tells Moneyish,“If you’re deadlocked in a career and need to support a family, I’d recommend trying new things outside of work to inject novelty, joy and passion into your life. Learn to play the guitar, take a painting class or increase life fulfillment by volunteering with others in need.”

Find a network. Finding a network within your company can help unlock new projects or jobs that might help cure that boredom. And finding one outside of your company can help you prove beneficial when you decide it’s time to pursue a new path.

Look for a new gig. If you’re really unhappy at work and it’s largely due to boredom, “Start exploring other career options!” says Thompson.

