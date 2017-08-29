Brands are donating supplies and services to Hurricane Harvey victims. (photka/iStock)

Pepsi, Airbnb, Anheuser-Busch, Walmart and other companies are donating food, water and services for Hurricane Harvey relief.

It’s all brands on deck.

Business are banding together to aid the 30,000 Texans seeking shelter in the initial aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, even as the deluged area surrounding Houston braces for more rain to come, which could hit 50 inches. While some companies including Apple and Amazon/Whole Foods are directing donations toward the American Red Cross, others are also sending food and water, providing free shelter and offering credits on cellular data plans to aid in the Gulf Coast disaster relief.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH

This Bud’s for you. The Anheuser-Busch brewery has put beer production in Georgia on ice this week to instead package more than 50,000 cans of safe, emergency drinking water to be sent from the beer maker’s Cartersville factory to Red Cross shelters for flooding victims.

See also: Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

PEPSI

PepsiCo – which includes drinks such as Pepsi, Gatorade and Tropicana, and has more than 10,000 employees in Texas – also plans to provide its Aquafina purified drinking water to impacted communities, and has pledged a $1 million grant through its charitable PepsiCo Foundation to the Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts.

KELLOGG’S

The cereal maker has already sent more than a million servings of shelf-stable products like Rice Krispies, Corn Pops, Pop Tarts, Nutri-Grain bars, Bear Naked granola, Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats to the Houston Food Bank, and is game to send more food to victims who have lost everything as recovery efforts move forward. And its charitable Kellogg Company Fund is also donating $100,000 to support the disaster relief.

CHOBANI

The yogurt brand tweeted that it’s loading up trucks with Chobani products to deliver to affected areas with the Red Cross.

thinking of our friends & communities across Texas. Team @Chobani is loading up trucks now. time for us all to do our part.. #Harvey https://t.co/kPJxHdkZd0 — Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) August 28, 2017

CVS

The drugstore chain will be donating $25,000 worth of personal hygiene products, clean-up supplies and over-the-counter drugs to flooding victims, and its pharmacy benefit management division, CVS Caremark, will also be providing one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members in affected communities. CVS will move mobile pharmacies into devastated areas once it is safe for them to do so, where local residents can more easily pick up prescriptions, OTC meds and get vaccines. And the CVS Health Foundation has also donated $200,000 in cash and in-kind product donations to relief efforts.

DURACELL

The battery maker also tweeted that it will be in Texas, delivering free batteries to anyone made powerless by the storm.

Texas: Our Duracell #PowerForward team is here with free batteries to help those impacted by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/7QqXYbg6zv — Duracell (@Duracell) August 28, 2017

See also: Celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, and The Rock are donating to Hurricane Harvey relief

AIRBNB

The home-sharing service as activated its “Urgent Accommodations” disaster response program so that anyone in Harvey’s path without a place to stay can find a free room to ride out the storm through Sept. 1. And people with spare rooms can also list their vacancies on the platform, with all service fees waived in the San Antonio, Austin and Dallas areas.

Airbnb has activated our host community to open their homes for $0 for those evacuating for Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/bSXZPgh1HE — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) August 25, 2017

WALMART

The box store tweeted out that it’s rolling out 795 truckloads of supplies – mostly water – to the Texas flood zone.

Update: We've shipped 795 emergency truckloads 🚚 of supplies, mainly water to S. TX & 1700 truckloads 🚚 are due to arrive in the next week! — Walmart Action (@WalmartAction) August 27, 2017

VERIZON

The wireless carrier is giving customers in Texas communities impacted by the storm data relief between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8, so if they run over their data limit in trying to keep track of friends and family, or sorting out arrangements or insurance during that time, they will get the total amount credited back in their accounts. Verizon will also be sending generator-powered mobile Wireless Emergency Communication Centers to impacted areas, which residents can use to charge their devices, or access the onboard computers, tablets and phones to contact friends, family or other aid in the event that they’ve lost their own phones.

AT&T

This cellular provider also announced it will give credits to customers impacted by the storm who go over their monthly data, text or voice limits from Aug. 26 through at least Sept. 1, and they’ll add more locations or extend the credits as they continue to assess the situation in Texas and Louisiana, which has also been issued an emergency flood warning this week.

UNITED

The airline is convincing customers to donate by offering rewards members 250 bonus miles if they give at least $50 for Hurricane Harvey relief through their campaign. Those who “donate more” can get up to 1,000 miles. And United will match the first $200,000 raised.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved