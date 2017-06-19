The Converse Pride Collection was created with Miley Cyrus to benefit LGBTQ charities. (Converse)

Shop these LGBTQ products with #Pride

These brands are showing their true colors.

Starbucks, Converse and Kiehl’s are among the many companies celebrating the gay rights movement and honoring the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots this June with products and promotions supporting LGBTQ charities.

Here are five Pride Month picks that give back.

STARBUCKS

Swallow your Pride with Starbucks’ “Cups of Kindness,” four colorful new iced drinks that include Matcha Lemonade (with green tea powder), Violet Drink (blackberry and hibiscus), Ombre Pink Drink (lime and passion tango tea) and Pink Drink (strawberry and acai). The coffee chain will give 25 cents from each cup sold through June 19 to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, and has committed to a minimum $250,000 donation. The foundation empowers youth by promoting kindness, acceptance and mental health resources in their communities, both online and offline.

CONVERSE

Chuck yeah – Miley Cyrus and Converse have created a collection of 22 sneakers bedazzled with rainbow stripes, glitter and peace sign patches following the theme #yestoall. The Technicolor Chuck Taylors run from $35-$110, with all net proceeds benefiting the It Gets Better Project and the Happy Hippie foundation to empower LGBTQ youth. See Converse.com.

SMIRNOFF

Toast to tolerance. Smirnoff is serving limited edition No. 21 “Love Wins” vodka bottles, which feature pictures of real couples on its rainbow-colored labels. The company is donating $1 from every bottle sold (suggested retail price $14.99) to the Human Rights Campaign (up to $10,000.) Couples over age 25 can post their own pix online through Sept. 30, and Smirnoff will also donate an additional dollar per portrait (up to $10,000) to the HRC. Find the nearest store online.

FLATBREAD GRILL

This Mediterranean restaurant in Hoboken (57 Washington St.) has whipped up Rainbow Hummus to benefit the local Hudson Pride Connections Center. The six vegan spreads are dyed with colorful, organic ingredients like turmeric, ginger, spirulina and kale, and come in push-pops and heart-shaped tins. They run $5 to $100 depending on the size, and 25% of all proceeds will go to the charity.

KIEHL’S

The beauty brand is splitting $15,000 among the Ali Forney Center, Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, which support housing and healthcare for New York’s LGBTQ youth. And Kiehl’s is encouraging shoppers to contribute to this project through June 30 by accepting donations at each of its eight stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn, no purchase necessary. See kiehls.com for locations.

