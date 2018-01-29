Tons of stars brought their kids to the Grammys — and experts tell Moneyish why you should bring the kids to work, especially when you’re getting an award

Bring your kids to work — whether it’s the Grammys or another day at the office.

That’s the message celebrities like Beyonce, Pink and DJ Khaled sent Sunday night when they brought their adorable little ones to music’s biggest night of the year, the Grammy Awards.

Beyonce and Jay Z sat front row with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 6, who sat between her parents during the award show in an angelic all-white ensemble to support her dad, who was up for eight Grammy nominations. Music producer DJ Khaled was accompanied by his one-year-old son, Asahd, who stole the red carpet in a burgundy-colored tuxedo perfectly matching his father’s. And pop music superstar Pink, who wowed the crowd with a performance of her hit “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” was joined by her 6-year-old daughter Willow in the audience.

I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I’m here for it. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Wxeb1IWWju — Emily Jokinen (@EmJJokinen) January 29, 2018

Career coaches and psychologists say bringing your kid to work is one of the most positive things you can do to help their growth and development, and could even be a way to set them up for success when they get older.

Family Portrait #grammys A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

“It’s all about exposure. When you take your kids to work, it’s going to give them a more realistic idea of what you do,” Cheryl Palmer, a career coach, tells Moneyish. “We ask kids what they want to be when they grow up all the time and they have no idea what that actually means, but when they go to work with you, at least it gives them an idea about what you do,” she adds.

Palmer suggests bringing your child to work as early as age six, and especially between ages 10 and 12, so they have a better understanding of what exactly your career entails. Toddlers won’t really grasp the career concept, she says, but it’s okay to bring them anyway (assuming the boss is OK with it). She also recommends having kids come with prepared questions so they can conduct mini interviews with your co-workers to find out what they do and get a better sense of your career.

@asahdkhaled @recordingacademy @wethebestmusic A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:51pm PST

“The earlier they can be exposed to the work world, the better. Give them activities to do. Ask your colleagues, ‘Would you mind talking to my child for five to 10 minutes about what you do?’ If it’s possible, get them to go to a couple of different departments where you work. They’re going to come away with more information,” says Palmer.

There is a number of significant benefits for children growing up with mothers who work outside of the household. According to research from Harvard Business School, daughters of working mothers went to school longer, were more likely to have a job in a management role, and earned more money compared to their peers who were raised by stay-at-home mothers. The sons of working mothers were also likely to pitch in more around the house.

It’s also beneficial to bring your kids to work on a day that you are being recognized for an achievement or perhaps are receiving award.

“It shows that your work actually generates results and gives kids something to strive for,” says Palmer. “That memory is going to be in their minds, and they’ll think ‘That’s something I might want to do.’ It sets this bar of going above and beyond.”

Psychologists also believe that it can be unique for their personal development.

“It gives them a premise or a concept of what they can become,” says psychologist Dr. Shaun Wehle. “It gives them something they can aspire to. They can see that you’re doing something that means something to you and to other people and it makes them realize, ‘it’s okay to share mom or dad,’” he says, adding that it can help alleviate the separation anxiety some kids may experience when a parent goes back to work after a period of being off.

And don’t worry if your job isn’t as glamorous as, say, Beyonce’s — kids will still wreap the positive benefits of being exposed to your line of work.

“It gives them a sense of pride of what they’re capable of as well as a sense of what they’re parents are doing,” says Wehle.

