(Erich Schlegel)

From musicians to athletes, stars are raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for recovery

Celebrities including Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, and Ellen DeGeneres are stepping up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

On Monday, DeGeneres pledged a sizeable donation to the recovery efforts, announcing on her talk show: “Because of Hurricane Harvey, a lot of people in Texas have lost their homes. The city of Houston has been hit the hardest… so I’m donating $25,000 to the Red Cross. The show is donating another $25,000 to the Red Cross. And I am also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas.”

“We love you, Texas,” DeGeneres added.

Texas, I love you. #HoustonStrong A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

DeGeneres is not the only one giving back: Actor Kevin Hart also donated $25,000, creating the “Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge” to inspire fellow celebrities to do the same.

“I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the Internet, some meaningful, some meaningless…” Hart said in a video Sunday. “At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge. I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to the Red Cross.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and others heard Hart’s call, and responded. On Monday, Johnson said: “Anytime our country gets hit hard by a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey… that kind of stuff has a way of bringing us together. I just donated my $25,000 to the Red Cross, [and] my companies are donating money.”

Johnson recalled when he rode out the powerful Hurricane Andrew, a category five storm, in 1992, adding that he commiserates with those who are now suffering from Harvey’s destruction.

“You’ve got to stay strong and you’ve got to hold onto faith,” Johnson told victims, calling on his fans to “donate a buck or two.”

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

What’s more, musicians like DJ Khaled and Beyoncé Knowles are extending helping hands of their own. Khaled donated $25,000, announcing his support in a video posted to Twitter with his ten-month old son Asahd.

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, a Houston native, told the Houston Chronicle: “My heart goes out to my hometown… and I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor…to implement a plan to help as many as we can.” BeyGood is the singer’s personal foundation.

Grammy-award winning music group Lady Antebellum and country singer Chris Young are supporting rebuilding efforts, too. Lady Antebellum cancelled a scheduled concert in Houston over the weekend, so, instead, played an impromptu show in Dallas on Saturday and donated all of the proceeds to Harvey relief.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Young gave $100,000 to the cause, and started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising half a million dollars for the Red Cross. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had collected $190,000.

“I have friends and family [in Texas], and I am fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down, as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding, but that’s the least of my concerns,” Young said in a video statement. “[My] friends, family, neighbors, and I want to help.”

As everyone knows, Texas was hit Friday by Hurricane Harvey which made landfall as a category four hurricane, the largest storm to hit the area in decades. Port Aransas, Rockport, Corpus Christi, Houston and so many other places are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come. I’m worriedabout the people there — my friends, family and neighbors — and I want to help. I’m starting this GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help everyone in Texas that has beenaffected by this hurricane.I’m pledging $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me: http://www.gofundme.com/HarveyRelief Posted by Chris Young on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Finally, on Twitter, NFL player JJ Watt of the Houston Texans appealed to his nearly four million fans to help. As of Tuesday morning, his fundraiser on YouCaring.com had raised $1.29 million of its $1.5 million goal.

“It’s very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help…with the recovery,” Watt said. “I want to start a fundraiser… I know there’s going to be a whole bunch of people we need to help get back on their feet… Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out,” he asked his followers.

“Houston is a great city. We’re going to come out of this stronger than ever.”

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved