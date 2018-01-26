The “Lip Sync Battle” star is hair goals

Gray hair, don’t care.

That’s what the hilariously unfiltered supermodel Chrissy Teigen thinks about owning a patch of her gray hairs she boasted about on social media recently.

“I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true,” Teigen tweeted, referring to the Disney lady villain Cruella Deville’s iconic grey and black hair in “101 Dalmatians.”

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

The 32-year-old mom who is expecting baby No. 2 with musician husband John Legend has inspired women and men her age and up to shamelessly flaunt their silver hair posting selfies and headshots that highlight the lighter locks.

SEE ALSO: These inspiring women, including Nicole Kidman, are kicking ageism’s ass

“I’ll be 40 in June and decided to go au naturale last year,” one woman named Tina Marie with short glistening grey cut posted on Twitter.

I’ll be 40 in June and decided to go au naturale last year. pic.twitter.com/Mlf1mUG1zg — Tina-Marie (@tmrivas) January 22, 2018

Others, like Canada native Sarah Kramer, had stray grays since she was a kid.

“I’ve had gray hair since I was nine years old. Embrace the gray! It’s beautiful,” she captioned a photo of herself on Twitter.

I have had grey hair since I was 9 years old. Embrace the grey!! It's beautiful😍! pic.twitter.com/KUNpLqes8N — Sarah Kramer (@GoVeganDotNet) January 23, 2018

Staying gray had a sentimental meaning for some men too.

“These aren’t my grey hairs. These are my life experience stripes and I’ve earn each one proudly!” one gent from Toronto tweeted.

These aren’t my grey hairs. These are my life experience stripes and I’ve earn each one proudly! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jK93k2zj3o — StokeS the MC (@StokeStheMC) January 22, 2018

Teigen joins a number of women and female celebrities who don’t care to die their hair and instead, embrace their natural beauty as they age. Take Stacy London, the former “What Not To Wear” host who flawlessly rocks one sleek streak of grey that’s become her signature look. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis started going gray in her 30s and just let it happen, while Diane Keaton nixed her grey-blonde locks in 2014 when she showed up to the Golden Globes with her hair fully gray. And even millennials, like “Girls” star Zosia Mamet, 29, voluntarily opted to go all grey with a chic bob in 2014.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved