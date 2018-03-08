This International Women’s Day, the poet and artist on the importance of being self sufficient and standing up for your own beliefs

Self love is caring enough for yourself that that you can properly address your needs.

Maybe one of those needs is to have moments of solitude, which can be very powerful times in your life. Those moments of replenishment are what really take you the distance. The more you know yourself and can dismantle your being and put it together with love, the better you become at choosing the relationships that serve you and help you to thrive.

With this poem, I try to remind women of their inner wisdom. If you don’t feel your own light, it’s simply because you haven’t decided to turn on the switch that you’ve always had the power to turn on. It’s about knowing that you are whole, and you really move powerfully in the world recognizing that you are whole. I write often about how you are your other half, or your knight in shining armor, because I think that when we feel safe in who we are, that is such a firm ground to stand on.

the day I came home and

turned on the light

to those

who did not treat me well

and, for some reason, wondered why I left:

it is because

I remembered that

I loved myself more

than I loved the idea of

an

“us”

it is because

I remembered

I was worth more

than you could ever

give

it is because

I realized I did not need you

because

I had

me

the day I came home and turned the light on

Cleo Wade is an artist, poet, and author of the recently released “Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For a Better Life.”

