The #DreamBigPrincess initiative will pair 21 aspiring female filmmakers with interview subjects.

Disney princesses are getting behind the camera.

The entertainment conglomerate will give 21 young women from 13 different countries the opportunity to produce and direct digital short films about female role models, according to an announcement Monday. The #DreamBigPrincess initiative will pair leaders from the UN Foundation’s Girl Up program, which encourages young women to change the world, with interview subjects from various industries — including Disney chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, the Oscar-winning writer and director of “Frozen.”

The digital short series will also help make dreams come true: For every public like or share of a photo or video with #DreamBigPrincess on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Disney Worldwide Services will chip in $1 to Girl Up, which supports female empowerment and provides girls with leadership training. Donations, stretching to a $1 million maximum, run from Oct. 10 to Nov. 20.

The initiative will match the aspiring filmmakers with role models “to document their inspirational story and capture their advice for how to achieve one’s dreams,” Lee said in a video announcement. “To be able to be sitting here today at Walt Disney Animation Studios as a part of creating stories that give that same dream to other girls, I hope I show them it’s possible — and I hope they understand through these stories and through #DreamBigPrincess that they are a part of that.”

Role models can make a tangible difference: Nearly nine in 10 women (89%) set more ambitious life goals while in the presence of women they admired than they did while considering them alone, according to a study last month by Lean Cuisine and New York University psychology professor Emily Balcetis.

The young women will use Apple products in their storytelling, shooting video on an iPhone X and editing it on a MacBook Pro using Final Cut Pro X. They’ll also receive training from Apple tech pros, as well as mentoring from the female-helmed production company Summerjax.

“Using the journeys of characters like Anna, Elsa and Moana to inspire kids to dream big is at the very heart of what all of us at Disney do,” Lee added in a news release. “The #DreamBigPrincess series is the perfect extension of that vision, providing a powerful platform for the next generation of aspiring filmmakers to create content about the women who have inspired them.”

Disney joined forces with Girl Up last year for a #DreamBigPrincess photography series, working with 19 female photographers from 15 countries. The effort raised $1 million for Girl Up in under five days, according to Disney.

