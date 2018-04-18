Littering is the biggest turnoff for singles who want to protect the planet, Zoosk says. (tructuresxx/iStock)

An Earth Day dating survey finds trashing the planet is a deal-breaker for most singles.

Here’s one way to trash your sex life.

Littering is the biggest turnoff for environmentally-conscious singles, according to a new Zoosk survey released ahead of Earth Day.

The dating site polled 5,100 men and women looking for love to see how protecting the planet factors into someone’s attractiveness, and 78% of people said they want to date someone who cares about the environment. So tossing garbage onto the ground is a deal-breaker for almost three in four (74%) of them. And that sustainable sin was followed by unnecessarily wasting food (32%), leaving the lights on (17%) and not recycling (17%).

Ninety-two percent of Americans are worried about the future of our planet, according to a recent Harris Poll. And millennials are particularly concerned, with nearly three quarters (72%) of people aged 18 to 34 suffering “ecoanxiety” — including racing thoughts, sleep problems and a feeling of uneasiness — from watching, hearing and/or reading negative news stories about the environment.

But cleaning up your act can help you clean up on dating apps, as 59% of online dates told Zoosk that picking up litter is “sexy,” followed by recycling (52%), being energy efficient (51%) and gardening (49%) — which is not surprising, considering how much millennials dig plants.

And a great place to meet the tree hugger of your dreams could be the farmer’s market, as 46% of singles listed shopping at one as the fourth sexiest Earth-friendly activity someone can do. Women in particularly (58%) found browsing a farm stand an attractive past time for a potential partner, and they listed it as their second favorite environmentally-friendly date.

But there’s a limit to how green singles need guys and gals to be. Driving an electric car only revved the motors of 8.2% of men and 7.9% of women, and being vegetarian was only considered “sexy” by 6.2% of men and 7.6% of women.

If you want to draw more eco-friendly eyeballs to your dating profile, Zoosk analyzed 123,257 dating profiles and found that using the word “reuse” in your bio can get you up to 82% more inbound messages, followed by “organic” (56% more), “environment” (41% more), “farmers market” (41% more) and “nature” (34% more).

And once you’ve met your tree-hugging match, going to the beach (53.2%), picnicking (52.6%) and stargazing (48.5%) were the top choices for environmentally friendly dates overall. But an inconvenient truth is that while singles hate littering, and love to see someone else picking up trash, they’re not wild about doing it themselves. Just 14% of men and 12% of women listed trash clean- up as a great date, making it the least popular option for a romantic rendezvous.

