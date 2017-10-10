Malala Yousafzai has started classes at Oxford University. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Twitter tells the human rights activist what to pack and how to succeed at college

Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban on her way home from school as a teen, has overcome unimaginable obstacles to begin studying at Oxford University this week.

“5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls’ education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford,” she tweeted on Monday. Her post drew well-wishes in the hundreds of thousands.

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

Still, the 20-year-old Pakistani-born human rights activist – like any other incoming freshman – has been excited and anxious about packing and prepping for her first semester at college. So her almost 1 million Twitter followers have been happy to help the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and UN Messenger of Peace get ready to hit the books.

Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack — Malala (@Malala) September 30, 2017

For dorm life, most suggested Yousafzai bring flip-flops for the communal showers, mattress pads for the uncomfortable college beds, double-sided tape to brighten the room with posters and pictures from home, and noise-canceling headphones in case of noisy roommates or hall parties.

Best advice…. I will definitely get that 👍 — Malala (@Malala) September 30, 2017

Some other clever tips included pre-washing her sheets and blankets with the same detergent she uses at home, so that her bed smells like home on her first few nights away. Others suggested snagging plastic tubs with sturdy lids to store her clothes and act as tables.

Malala will study philosophy, politics and economics – U.S. president Bill Clinton and former U.K prime minister David Cameron also studied this – which The Guardian calls “the Oxford degree that runs Britain.” And alumni had advice to mastering the course load – especially after Yousafzai tweeted a snap of her introduction to logic textbook by Wilfred Hodges.

“So thrilled for you! If I could do it over again I’d join the Oxford Union (debate society) and attend the best lectures outside your field!” tweeted entrepreneur Adam Robinson.

“ENJOY FORMAL LOGIC! it is literally the greatest, most fun, EVER,” added another alum, while a third replied, “A real joy to study & think through all the logic problems.”

Ah, yes, I loved that class, too! A real joy to study & think through all the logic problems. It was many years ago, yet I'd take it again. — smithtodda (@smithtodda) October 10, 2017

For studying, she was directed to take walks along the nearby River Cherwell to clear her head, and to get a local library card to save money by borrowing e-books and textbooks instead of paying full price at the university bookstore. Other graduates dished that Oxford’s tutorial sessions with mentors were also key to keeping up with studies and getting one-on-one support with experts in your field.

Finally, she was reminded to enjoy the experience and have fun.

We are all so proud of you, your courage and advocacy! Enjoy your time at Oxford! Be young and have fun!! — Lu Ann McNabb (@LLAMcNabb) October 10, 2017

Best of luck, Malala!

