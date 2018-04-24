Ainsley Earhardt (c.) on "Fox And Friends." (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ainsley Earhardt is a co-host of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” the No. 1 cable morning news show in the country. Her just-released memoir, “The Light Within Me,” recounts her spiritual journey with faith and how it has impacted her career trajectory. Moneyish asked Earhardt to write a column about whether religion and morality have a place at work.

I believe there’s a place for goodness and love in everything I do.

Having faith allows me to try to be the best person I can be. Now, that doesn’t mean I’m walking down the halls of Fox, where I am a morning news anchor, reading scripture and playing Christian music -­-­ you can sow seeds of positivity and not gossip and be kind, and that goes so much further than pushing a Bible on someone.

There are ways to let your light shine without shoving it down people’s throats.

I’m so grateful to God for allowing my dreams to come true. It was worth going through a few tough times, as I am so appreciative for my many, many blessings. One of those blessings is getting to anchor the No. 1 cable morning show. Faith has allowed me to endure the crazy hours, the ups and downs and the disappointments.

I remember not getting the weekend “Fox & Friends” job I had applied for. I was filling in on the weekends for 10 months, working overnights three days a week and traveling for Sean Hannity as one of his correspondents the other two days during the week. It was a very crazy schedule. I was working so hard with little sleep. And I remember, when I didn’t get the weekend job, sitting on my sofa in my apartment and crying. I asked, “God, why is this happening? I worked hard, I never complained. Why didn’t I get this job?” I believe God knew someone else needed that position more than I did, and he reminded me, “You’re going to be OK.” I felt there was a reason and a purpose behind why I didn’t get the job.

I was then offered a 5 a.m. anchor job in 2013 when Fox News launched the early-morning news show “Fox & Friends First,” which eventually allowed me to be considered for the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. slot on “Fox & Friends” in 2016 when Elisabeth Hasselbeck left. I didn’t understand past disappointments at the time, but I was patient, and God blessed me in mighty ways — more than I could have ever imagined. If I had been working the weekend spot, I might not have been drafted for the Monday through Friday position and my life would be completely different.

In order to make it to the top, you can’t forget from where you came. I try to love everyone from the security guard in our lobby, to the makeup artist who is making me feel my best, to the producers who work tirelessly, to my assistant who helps me get organized, to the babysitter. We are all equally important.

Practicing gratitude helps me stay grounded. When I’m riding down Fifth Avenue coming to work in the morning, sometimes there’s a snow-covered Central Park, or beautiful flowers, or people running. I’m so grateful that I get to live in New York City -­-­ this girl from South Carolina, her dreams came true. Waking up Americans on national TV and telling people the news of the day, why it’s important to keep their families safe and informed: That’s a way to start my day and be reminded of the glorious riches God has afforded me.

I am not perfect, but my faith keeps me as close to the straight and narrow as possible. There is jealousy that can creep into our hearts; moments when you could backstab another person to get ahead. That is why it’s so important for people to have faith; it reminds you to love others, bite your tongue and remember we are all God’s children.

Having an influential position comes with its challenges. When I read the most negative, nastiest things about me -­-­ which I rarely do -­-­ I try my hardest to guard myself. I know if I read the negativity, it could get to me, and I don’t want that to enter my front door. I have to remind myself that they don’t know me. I’m just trying to be the best mother, worker and friend that I can be. And my faith helps me get through the bad days at work and the bad publicity.

Ainsley Earhardt is a co-­host of “Fox & Friends” on Fox News Channel. Fox News is a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, which shares common ownership with Moneyish parent Dow Jones. Earhardt’s memoir, “The Light Within Me,” is out now.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved