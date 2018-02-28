Gap's Instagram post shows a model breastfeeding. (Gap/Instagram)

The fashion line joins brands like Yoplait and Equinox in normalizing nursing through advertising

Gap is the latest brand putting its breast foot forward.

The new Love by GapBody line is getting a lot of love online after posting an ad on Instagram showing a model breastfeeding her infant son while wearing one of the company’s v-neck sleep shirts. The post has been “liked” about 40,000 times and received 2,000 comments — a huge jump over the company’s average Instagram snap, which gets 5,000 likes and a few dozen responses.

“Thank you @gap we need more advertising like this that normalizes breastfeeding,” wrote one commentator.

“It’s a shame that this is so surprising to see, but finally let it be the norm!” added another.

A Gap spokeswoman told Moneyish that, “At Gap, we encourage and empower all women to be the woman they want to be as a friend, partner, wife, mother and voice in today’s society.”

And many potential shoppers are responding to this message. “I have never shopped at Gap, but I will be purchasing something tonight! This is amazing!” gushed one new customer – which is good news for Gap Inc., whose CEO Jeff Kirwan stepped down this month in the wake of slipping sales and plans to close around 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores over the next three years (although it’s adding 270 Old Navy and Athleta shops in that time.)

Yoplait’s “Mom On” video also served justice for nursing mothers last summer by calling out the haters giving moms side-eye for breastfeeding in public, wearing yoga pants to work, and other ways they get judged on a daily basis. “As we’ve talked with moms over the years, mom judgment comes up frequently and is something we want to help them disarm,” Yoplait marketing communications senior manager Susan Pitt said in a press release. “We know how much moms love their kids and don’t want to be boxed into one right way to mom, so Yoplait is surrounding moms with support and telling them, ‘You’ve got this! Mom On.’”

A Colombia shopping mall also went viral last summer for featuring breastfeeding mannequins in several stores, while Apple finally released a breastfeeding emoji.

Equinox also got many moms pumped in 2016 with an ad that showed model Lydia Hearst wearing an evening gown while nursing two babies in a restaurant as part of its “Commit to Something” campaign showing people multitasking and chasing different pursuits. “Thank you for beautifully portraying the determination of every nursing momma in such an unapologetic way,” read one comment.

Denise Albert, mother of two and cohost of “The Moms Podcast” and TheMoms.com with Melissa Musen Gerstein, told Moneyish that, “Gap wins. Brilliant. I would look. I would buy. Who wouldn’t? This ad screams, ‘Go mom!’ It screams, ‘You can do it all!’ Good for them.”

“Go GAP! I think the image is beautiful and very smart if Gap is trying to win over mothers,” agreed Musen Gerstein, a mother of three. “There is an emotional feeling to this ad, and it would absolutely make me want to get behind them and support them, and of course shop with them.”

Getting onboard with breastfeeding moms is great for everyone’s bottom line. Global nutritional health nonprofit Alive & Thrive reports that the world is losing about $300 billion a year from women not breastfeeding, as mothers’ milk has been shown to lower mothers’ risk of breast and ovarian cancer, helps their uteruses rebound after delivery, strengthens bones and reduce postpartum depression risk. And breastmilk has been shown to lower babies’ risk of asthma and allergies, as well as boosting their immune systems against viruses and bacteria, resulting in fewer ear infections, respiratory illness and less diarrhea.

But in the U.S., despite the fact that the Department of Labor reports 62% of all moms with children less than a year old are working, as are 70% of those with kids under 18, the mother of all stigmas still surrounds women who wish to pump while employed. A 2016 report found that only 40% of women had access to both break time and a private space for pumping milk, despite federal laws requiring both.

Of course, breastfeeding can also be incredibly difficult, and many moms have a hard time getting their babies to latch on, which is why many families turn to formula instead. It’s a delicate and personal issue for women and their families that spurs passionate responses, which is one of the reasons why many brands shy away from breastfeeding ads.

Backlash was swift when Dove UK ran a print advertisement showing a mother breastfeeding her baby that read, “75% of people say breastfeeding in public is fine. 25% say put them away. What’s your way?” Customers criticized the brand for shaming moms who nurse in public for the “put it away” part, and made 391 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority. Dove had to apologize and pull the ads.

The Equinox spot was also criticized for making breastfeeding look too glamorous. Plus, the brand message was muddled; many customers were confused as to how nursing twins in an evening gown related to joining a gym.

But the road to normalizing nursing in public starts with making one of a mother’s most natural acts go mainstream, like this Gap post. “I didn’t breast feed. I’m not pro or con. I’m just a mom,” said Albert. “And I’m a fan. It celebrates women.”

