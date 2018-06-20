(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

The ‘Jane the Virgin’ star’s For Your Consideration cash will benefit an unnamed young Latina woman

Call her Jane the Philanthropist.

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez is putting the For Your Consideration Emmy money allotted to her by CBS TV Studios toward a four-year Princeton University education for an undocumented Latina student, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She reportedly teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles to land the ideal candidate.

“Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community,” Rodriguez, 33, told the industry mag. “So I asked my showrunner, Jennie (Snyder Urman), if we could do something different with the money this year.” About 65,000 undocumented students graduate high school every year, according to 2015 Department of Education estimates.

Ahead of Emmy nominations, networks and streaming services clamor for voters’ attention with increasingly elaborate For Your Consideration campaigns. (An L.A. Times article last year, for example, spotlighted Netflix’s 24,000-square-foot Beverly Hills campaigning space, complete with installations for “Orange Is the New Black,” “Stranger Things” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” aimed at giving voters an “experience.”) “FYC is a bizarre dance,” Rodriguez said. “Whatever you do requires an insane amount of money.”

While it’s unclear how much Rodriguez’s FYC allowance entailed, the estimated cost of attending Princeton for the 2018-19 academic year is $70,010. (Meanwhile, the average private nonprofit four-year school cost $46,950 for the 2017-18 year, according to the College Board, including tuition, fees, room and board.) The actress felt “invigorated” by her move, THR reported, but also ambivalent about the reveal.

“It’s taboo to talk about the money being spent, but it’s the reality,” she said. “I think sharing this might inspire other people to do something similar. You can desire recognition and, at the same time, decide to not play in the confines of the game as it’s set up.”

She’s in good company: Nicki Minaj last year paid off thousands of dollars’ worth of fans’ student loans, books and tuition, while Chrissy Teigen ponied up for a fan’s beauty school tuition. Taylor Swift in 2015 sent a fan $1,989 — a nod to her album “1989” — to help with student loans.

Rodriguez, who stars as the CW hit’s titular Jane, plays a single-mom romance novelist from a multigenerational Latina family. Poised to appear in the fifth and final season of the satirical telenovela homage, she has yet to be nominated for an Emmy — though she did land the best actress Golden Globe in 2015.

The actress, who graduated in 2006 from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, also knows firsthand the burdens of college costs — revealing in a 2017 “Late Show” interview that she had only paid off her student loans a year earlier, the same day she received her second Golden Globe nomination.

