(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

A GoFundMe launched by a fellow journalist has raised more than $117,000 for those affected by the Annapolis, Md., mass shooting

One journalist’s crowdfunding effort to help victims and families affected by Thursday’s mass shooting at a local Maryland newspaper has raised thousands of dollars.

The GoFundMe campaign — launched by Bloomberg Government data reporter Madi Alexander — had hit more than $117,000 of its current $125,000 goal by late Friday morning, one day after a shooter killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Md.

“Please give what you can to help the Capital Gazette newsroom and their journalists. Our hearts break for our colleagues in Annapolis and we want to do whatever we possibly can to help them pay for medical bills, funeral costs, newsroom repairs, and any other unforeseen expenses that might arise as a result of this terrible shooting,” Alexander wrote in a description. “Thank you all so much for your love and support. Subscribe to a local newspaper.”

Also read: How your donation on Facebook is helping kids at the border

A verified GoFundMe has been created by journalist @MadiLAlexander to support victims of the tragic #CapitalGazette shooting. https://t.co/BMvgGlBIsT — GoFundMe (@gofundme) June 28, 2018

The Washington, D.C.-based reporter, 26, doesn’t work at the paper or know any of its staff, she told the Baltimore Sun. But after being moved to action by reports of the mass shooting, Alexander reached out to a Gazette staffer and decided to use GoFundMe to help her fellow journalists. As donors gave above and beyond her initial $10,000 ask, she steadily increased the fundraising goal.

“I can’t stop shaking because I can’t stop thinking about how this could be any one of us,” Alexander told the Sun. “There’s nothing to keep this from happening to any newsroom or newspaper across the country.”

Also read: Protesters at New York’s March for Our Lives tell Moneyish why they march

GoFundMe will likely locate a financial officer at the Capital Gazette to oversee the donations, a rep reportedly told Alexander.

Thursday’s mass shooting claimed the lives of editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; assistant editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, 59; sports writer John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and community correspondent Wendi Winters, 65. Authorities on Friday charged Jarrod Warren Ramos, a 38-year-old man who had previously sued the paper for defamation, with five counts of first-degree murder, according to reports.

Despite grappling with trauma and grieving their colleagues, the Capital Gazette staff put out a paper Friday morning with a front-page headline reading “5 shot dead at The Capital.” The editorial page, meanwhile, remained mostly blank to commemorate the victims.

“Tomorrow this Capital page will return to its steady purpose of offering readers informed opinion about the world around them,” read a tweet from the newspaper’s account. “But today, we are speechless.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved