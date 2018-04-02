These are deal-breakers when you bring a date home for the first time. (AntonioGuillem/iStock)

Spotting a pregnancy test in the trash or seeing pictures of an ex will send a date running for the door, a new survey warns.

Take out the trash before you bring anyone home.

Spotting a pregnancy test in the garbage was the biggest turnoff for single ladies going to a guy’s home for the first time, and it was the second biggest deal-breaker for guys going to a woman’s place, according to a new dating survey.

Porch, which connects people with home contractors, polled 993 singles on their First Date Home Impressions survey to determine what sends someone running for the door. It found that new lovers of both sexes don’t want to see any evidence of your last relationship — particularly that you’re living with your ex or have photos and mementos of a former flame on display, not to mention old pee sticks.

When disgusts were discussed by gender, women said they were turned off by signs of anything supporting Trump and weapons on display, while men were skeeved out by dirty dishes and dead plants.

And when it came to pet peeves, neither sex was wild about dirty pets or pet enclosures. Confederate flags, having more than one roommate or the mattress laying directly on the floor were also big no-nos.

Bringing someone home is a big deal — after all, you’re showing who you really are behind closed doors. A 2016 survey by the Handy house cleaning service and UC Berkeley found that 67% of people look at someone’s home when dating them to gauge compatibility, and 15% had broken up with someone after seeing their house for the first time. And 47% of women ghosted a guy for not having toilet paper, while 48% of men dumped a woman for the general mess in her home.

Neatness counts. In fact, a recent survey of more than 6,600 singles by online dating platform Zoosk found that wearing wrinkled clothes on a first date is a deal-breaker for 66% of singles, with baggy clothes sagging your prospects with half of potential dates.

But if your domicile leaves a lot to be desired, you might win your date back by showing off your Amazon Echo or Google Home device, as more than six in 10 singles (61%) told Match.com last year that they are turned on by someone who has one of these smart home speakers in their house.

The things that made a home or apartment sexy in the Porch survey included smelling nice (so stock up on subtle-scented candles or air fresheners), having a comfy bed and living alone. Women were also partial to signs of Obama support and a doormat at the threshold, while men responded to a full fridge and a video game console.

The survey also highlighted some hair-raising horror stories. A 35-year-old woman from Oregon said she went to use the bathroom, “and there was a pile of human feces on the floor beside the toilet. They didn’t have a roommate.”

A 33-year-old woman from Texas recalled the time she was at her date’s place and ran into his mother, “who was there dropping off his laundry.”

A New Yorker, 31, said he once went to a woman’s house where “there were no doors on any of the rooms, just curtains, and there were a bunch of people living there. The place also stank to high hell.”

But the worst might be the Missouri single lady, 29, who was led to an empty house. Turns out, her date had been kicked out recently. “There was no electricity or heat. It was awkward,” she said. “I wanted to leave as soon as I realized what was going on.”

