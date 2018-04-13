Troop 6000 comprises more than 500 young women living in shelters around New York City

These Girl Scouts are making life a little bit sweeter.

Troop 6000, a New York City-based Girl Scout troop comprised entirely of homeless young women, will continue its first-ever cookie sale Friday and Saturday at a stand inside Kellogg’s cereal cafe in Union Square.

Forty young women from six different shelters across New York City will be on site with a goal of selling boxes of America’s favorite cookies, like Thin Mints, Tagalongs and S’mores. They began selling on Tuesday, and hoped to hawk 6,000 boxes initially. But after kind-hearted cookie addicts bought them out by Wednesday night, the troop has restocked and is now hoping to hit 12,000 boxes sold by the end of the weekend. Eaters can stop by the cookie sale from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, or donate online. Plus, proceeds of Kellogg’s NYC specialty menu items, including cookie-themed cereal bowls like the Mint-a-li-cious Goodness with Cocoa Krispies and Thin Mints, will also be donated to Troop 6000, according to the cafe’s website.

The troop was formed last July when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced an investment of more than $1 million to give at least 500 homeless women and girls aged 5 to 17 at shelters across New York City the opportunity to join the Girl Scouts program. Since then, the troop has been trying to sell cookies to raise money, but organizing cookie delivery and ensuring safety for the girls has been a challenge, Girl Scouts of Greater New York CEO Meredith Maskara said.

“When living a transient lifestyle, it’s not a convenient place to be thinking about cookie logistics,” Maskara told TODAY Food.

There were 100,000 homeless children in New York City public schools from 2015 to 2016, and a record 1 in 7 New York City elementary school students will be homeless at some point during their schooling, according to a report from the Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness.

“Every girl in the five boroughs of New York City deserves a chance to reach her full potential: to have her eyes opened to possibilities for college and careers, to make loving and supportive friends, to learn from caring female mentors, and to chart her own course to achieve her goals. That’s what Troop 6000 is all about,” the Girl Scouts of Greater New York website explains.

Research has shown that young women involved in Girl Scouts have a stronger sense of self, and achieve higher levels of education, and are more likely to reach a higher socioeconomic status.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved