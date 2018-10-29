‘Power’ star La La Anthony hosts new YouTube series ‘Funded in America’ featuring women who crowdfunded their business ideas

Female startups need funding.

That’s the impetus behind the new six-part web series “Funded in America” hosted by actress La La Anthony, where she interviews women entrepreneurs and advises them on how to grow their businesses. The series produced in partnership with T-Mobile and Indiegogo is streaming live now on the SoulPancake YouTube channel.

“When you walk into a room and you’re asking someone to give you money to finance an idea, that’s never easy,” Anthony, 39, told Moneyish. “You have to go in these rooms knowing your stuff inside and out. They’re already going to give you a reason why not to [invest]. Who is out there writing checks just for the hell of it?”

Anthony, who parlayed her radio hosting and TV fame into a multi-faceted career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur, knows the challenges that female business owners face firsthand. She debuted her high end clothing collection Fifth and Mercer in 2012, which sold exclusively at ShopBop. But she realized that it takes more than just having a famous name to get customers behind her products when fans voiced that they wanted a more affordable price point. So in 2017, she put out a more accessible denim line with pieces for under $120 with retailer Lord & Taylor, which has been praised for being inclusive of women of all shapes and sizes. It’s since expanded to 30 stores nationwide, including in New York City and Chicago, after selling out its initial 15-store launch.

Yet women are less likely to get their businesses funded than men. Just 3% of all venture capital goes to female led companies, and women of color receive just 0.2% of VC funding. What’s more, all-women teams received only $1.9 billion of the $85 billion total invested by venture capitalists last year, while all-male teams grabbed around $66.9 billion, or 79% of available capital, according to data from M&A, private equity and VC database PitchBook reported by Fortune.

See also: LaLa Anthony on not needing to be one of the boys to succeed

“In a male-driven world you, just have to be that much more on your Ps and Qs,” Anthony said. “A lot of these CEOS are men, unfortunately. You have to give them no reason to feel like they shouldn’t want to be involved in your project.”

Crowdfunding has also become an essential investment stream for many female entrepreneurs, like the ones featured “Funded in America,” to get their products off the ground, themselves. Studies have shown that women are more likely than men to get their businesses crowdfunded because people perceive women to lie less than men, making them more likely to trust a female backed business pitch or product. Female-led crowdfunding campaigns are 32% more successful than male-led campaigns, a report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers found. And the average financial contribution to women-fronted campaigns ($87) is 5% higher than pledges to those by men, according to the same study.

The first episode of the series features Anthony meeting Fatima Hussein and Jamie Glove, the Minneapolis-based creators of the ASIYA Sports Hijab. The religious headscarf is work in public by some Muslim women and girls, which can be challenging to wear when playing sports. So ASIYA’s founders have crowdfunded more than $39,000 since Nov. 2016 to create and distribute their athletic version, which is more lightweight and fitted than many traditional hijabs, so girls can run and play easier. In the episode, the trio visit Townsend Harris High School in Queens, New York to distribute the sport hijabs to students.

See also: Nike wants to help female muslim athletes just do it

“We presented a bunch of Muslim girls with the sports hijab, and I got to see firsthand the look of happiness; the look of gratitude,” Anthony said. “The fact that these girls felt like they could participate in sports and not compromise their religious beliefS, it was really a heartwarming moment for me.”

Other episodes feature Yasmine Mustafa, the Philadelphia-based creator of Athena, the smart tech jewelry device that you wear as a pin that deters attackers with an alarm and shares your location with emergency contacts. She has raised more than $313,315 in funding since 2015. And there’s also Dana Frasz, the founder of Food Shift, whose company combats food waste and has raised more than $32,000; and Antonia Saint Dunbar, the creator of a high-tech, custom-fit comfortable heel that allows users to give specifics about their feet via an app before the shoes are made to their specific measurements. That has raised more than $2 million since 2017.

Anthony also stresses the importance of women supporting women. During the episode with Saint Dunbar, Anthony brought in one of Dunbar’s first investors, a woman named Joann (whose last name was not disclosed in the episode), who backed her on Indiegogo — and even wore a pair of the nude flats Saint Dunbar created to prove she walks the walk.

“Showing people all these amazing women that are crushing it; having a series that inspires other women entrepreneurs come to the table and help grow that business — that’s why I wanted to be involved in this,” Anthony said.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved