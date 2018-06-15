Steve and Peter Doocy are a father and son who are both on-air talent on FOX News Channel. (Courtesy of Peter Doocy)

Arianna Huffington, Rep. Jackie Speier, Dan Aykroyd, Brooke Baldwin, David Burke and Pat Kiernan tell Moneyish their fathers’ most memorable advice.

These fathers know best.

Americans are spending a collective $15.3 billion for Father’s Day this weekend, and $133 apiece to show how much they appreciate their pops, according to the National Retail Federation. But the personal and professional advice that dads have bestowed has been priceless for men and women who have excelled in careers in journalism, business, politics, food and entertainment. Here are the most memorable life lessons that these prominent people have picked up from their fathers, and how they are passing this knowledge on to their own sons and daughters.

Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post and Thrive Global

“My father was a very fearless man. He was actually arrested during the German occupation of Greece during the second World War, and spent the war in a concentration camp for publishing a newspaper against the German occupation. So he taught me fearlessness, and he taught me taking risks, and he taught me doing what you believe is right, even when you’re afraid.”

Dan Aykroyd, actor, comedian and founder of Crystal Head Vodka

“My father, Peter H. Aykroyd, was a Canadian government executive who throughout his career, always had hundreds of staff directly working for him. He always stressed to me the importance of getting people out of the office into an informal setting – namely a local bar. There everyone was able to speak freely to work through problems and grievances. In his day they served Cutty Sark Whiskey, paid for by the government. T.G.I.F. parties at our company feature vodka. I find my dad’s advice still works well today.”

David Burke, chef and culinary partner of Tavern62 by David Burke (NYC) and BLT Prime by David Burke (D.C.)

“He taught me that being an underdog is OK, but whatever you do in life, to put in your best effort. One of my chores (growing up in New Jersey) was having to pull out weeds, which was hard work. And as a kid, I didn’t always give it my 100% effort. One day I asked for my $10 allowance after weeding; even though I hadn’t really finished the job, I told my father that I did. But he called my bluff; he told me that if I had really finished the chore, I would have found the $12 he planted under the weeds. So I had to go back and really put in the work — and sure enough, I found the $12. So I really learned the lesson to always put in a good day’s work.”

Rep. Jackie Speier, Democratic congresswoman for California’s 14th district

“After my husband died when I was five months pregnant with our second child, my dad came to visit me. I was feeling particularly blue and worried that I wasn’t capable of raising this new baby on my own. He said, ‘Jackie get over it. Steve (my late husband) has been dead for three months.’ I was stunned at the time, but later realized that yes, I had to move on with life. It was a tough but important lesson I carry with me to this day. My dad was an immigrant who was so grateful to come to this country and become a U.S. citizen. He always said that when he died, he wanted to be buried in a simple pine box draped in the American flag. He was. I miss him every day.”

Uyen Tieu, head of CNN’s startup venture “Great Big Story”

“‘If you don’t know, who knows?’ That was the refrain that my dad would use for almost any given situation. When a vase broke in the house, and none of the kids confessed, he would knowingly ask, ‘If you don’t know, who knows?’ When I couldn’t figure out what I wanted to do after college, he encouragingly asked, ‘If you don’t know, who knows?’ And when I was trying to figure out if I should move on in my career, he gently asked, ‘If you don’t know, who knows?’ My dad has since passed away after an eight-year battle with cancer, but to this day, his refrain echoes in my mind as I raise my kids, create the world that I want to live in, and guide ‘Great Big Story’ to becoming a global media brand. It’s my guiding principle for my team: challenging them to speak up, be confident and strive for the impossible, because, ‘If you don’t know, who knows?’”

Nicholas Braun, actor on HBO’s “Succession”

“My dad has been a major inspiration to me. He’s the reason I am an actor, really. He worked in the music industry for a long time as a prolific record album designer, and when packaging started changing over to CDs in the early ’90s, he took an early retirement to become an actor. He would bring home acting exercises after nights in class, which we would do together, and I would help him learn lines, so he sort of passed it on to me. He also taught me a lot by believing in himself. Knowing he had a dream that was buried for a long time, and deciding to take the risk and go for it regardless of age or experience, had a profound impact on me. We still work on auditions together. He coaches me better than anyone. He worked on my audition with me for ‘Succession,’ and he always has a note or an idea that I wouldn’t have thought about. He challenges me to be better and go deeper.”

Brooke Baldwin, host of “CNN Newsroom w/ Brooke Baldwin” and “American Woman”

“I remember the summer I interned at a TV station in Miami. My dad drove me down there from Atlanta, and over dinner he dropped some knowledge that rings true to this day: ‘Go on great adventures. And when you’ve been someone to the point that it’s a tad too comfortable … move on. Push yourself. Learn to be comfortable with the uncomfortable.’”

Zach Pollack, chef/owner at Alimento, Sotto and Cosa Buona (L.A.)

“I grew up under two working parents, so laboriously crafted, home-cooked meals were never a thing in my family. But my dad always made a point of cooking — as opposed to defrosting or takeout — on nights I spent with him. It was ‘15-minute meals’ in an age before Rachael Ray. Favorites were spaghetti aglio e olio [“garlic and oil”] and blackened swordfish (separately, of course). If we were celebrating, he’d take me down the canyon from our house to a little Italian restaurant by the sea. He will tell you it was there, and perhaps in his pasta aglio e olio, that the seeds of my future career cooking Italian food were planted.”

Pat Kiernan, “Spectrum News NY1” anchor

“My dad is really good at fixing things. If something breaks when he’s around, his first instinct isn’t to shop for a new one — it’s to reach for a screwdriver and figure out what’s wrong. On the surface, that’s a lesson in being thrifty, and a lesson in environmental conservation. But I think the bigger lesson from this was his ability to find a creative solution. Once he knows what’s wrong with something, the real work begins. If there’s no easy way to get a replacement part, he innovates and turns something else into the part he needs. Admittedly, sometimes both of us take this too far, and spend hours repairing something that was due for replacement. But the process of understanding why something isn’t working and finding a clever way to fix it is a lesson that extends far beyond a broken toaster.”

Laurie Segall, host of CNN’s “Mostly Human” and senior technology correspondent

“My favorite part of my job is talking to people, being empathetic and listening. Watching my dad [a doctor] do that with his patients stayed with me. My dad has an extraordinary ability to make his patients feel at ease. I think I took that from him. I interview everyone from tech billionaires to victims of online harassment, and I apply that ethos every time I sit down with someone. Watching my dad start his own practice and take risks throughout his career also set an example for me. I’ve never quite fit in the lines, and it’s given me permission to be OK with that. His support and example have led me to pitch my own job position early in my career, to pitch a docuseries to our president a couple years ago, and to help shape the career I want, rather than fit into what’s in front of me.”

Carly Hughes, Broadway star and actress on ABC’s “American Housewife”

“My dad has taught me from day one that nothing comes for free — you have to work for it, and you’ll only go as far as you’re willing to work. He’s kind to everyone. He’s always calm, open-minded and has the biggest heart. I can go to my Daddy for anything — I still call him Daddy! I go to him for all the ups and downs in life, relationship advice, when I need a pep talk for an audition or when I need a pep talk for life. I know he’s always there for me, even if it’s just to lend an ear or a shoulder.”

Stuart Varney, host of “Varney & Co.” on Fox Business Network

“My father was a good man in every sense of the word. He served his country clearing mines off the Normandy beaches on D-Day. He was married to my mother for 60 years and raised three sons in a happy, loving home. He encouraged me to follow my dreams to America, even though it meant he would rarely see me again. My regret is that I never told him what a good man he was. Because of my father’s example, I encouraged my sons to travel the world — and wouldn’t you know it, they became successful entrepreneurs, and now I rarely see them.”

Payal Kadakia, Founder and Chairman of ClassPass

“My dad often cited the Greek philosopher Heraclitus with reminders that the only constant in life is change. Because of this, he constantly advised me to stay flexible and adaptable. His advice has had a profound impact on my life — on my approach to dance, because every performer must adapt to her audience and unforeseen circumstances, and also on my approach to business and entrepreneurship, because no one can build a company without being open to the unexpected, and without adapting to changing customer demands, technologies, and market realities. I couldn’t have built ClassPass without his advice and support. In fact, his advice has been so transformative that I constantly pass it along to my team and other entrepreneurs. Keep yourself open; watch, learn, listen and prepare for change. Change should not scare you; change should energize you. Only through change will you find new opportunities and a more optimistic view on life.”

Scott Morrison, founder of 3×1 denim brand

“My dad always embraced the idea of doing something you love and following your passion — which sounds a little cliche, and not everyone is so fortunate, but it’s always been something I’ve taken to heart. There are so many qualities in my dad that I wish I had, but the one I admire most is his sense of calm and inner peace. No matter the situation, he has the ability to always maintain perspective, and will undoubtedly be the calmest, most level-headed person in the room. He’s an incredible listener, and he’s one of those guys who can fix literally anything, so I find myself reaching out to him for just about anything that comes up, from kids and parenting questions to things I probably should know, but don’t — like how to fix a leaky faucet or replace a broken door handle.”

Roger Clark, “Spectrum News NY1” reporter

“My dad grew up in a working-class family in Mariners Harbor on Staten Island, and wasn’t pushed to further his education — he worked as a bus driver, and cab driver and dispatcher. He always reminded me of the importance of getting an education and following my dreams of being a broadcaster. There were times during my career when I was pretty broke, and others in my life advised me to get out of the business and try something else, or go back to school. But he asked if I would really be happy doing anything else, and pushed me to stick to my goals. His influence got me through some times of doubt, and when I made it back home to New York to work at NY1, I credited him with instilling that ‘never quit’ attitude in my head. Now he watches me every morning from Staten Island, and always tells me he’s proud of what I accomplished. I attribute a lot of what I’ve done to him always reminding me that it was possible to achieve my dream of being on TV in my hometown.”

Peter Doocy, Washington D.C.-based correspondent for Fox News Channel

“My dad (Steve Doocy, co-host of Fox News Channel’s ‘Fox & Friends’) taught me how to look at any story and figure out why people outside New York or Washington D.C. should care about it, which often means telling stories a lot differently than a lot of outlets are telling them. He also told me on my first day at work that if I just walk around with my shirt sleeves rolled up, people will think I am busy, even if I am not.”

Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO of FAT Brands, Inc. (parent company of Fatburger)

“My Dad always taught me to figure out how to get on first base, then on second, and then on third. The home runs will happen on their own. This has been guiding advice in both my personal and professional life, and has allowed me to focus one step at a time to grow FAT Brands. I am also fortunate enough now to work alongside four of my six children at FAT Brands, and have shared this advice with each of them. It has been great to see how they each individually put this advice into their own work ethic and professional life.”

