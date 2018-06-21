The donation will go towards mental health causes and suicide prevention, the company announced this week

Kate Spade New York is doing its part to raise awareness of mental health in the weeks after its founder’s death.

The handbag and clothing company — launched in 1993 by designer Kate Spade, who died by suicide earlier this month at 55 — announced Wednesday that it will donate $1 million to suicide prevention groups.

“In honor of our company founder, Kate Spade, our foundation is donating over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes,” the brand wrote on Instagram, adding that it will also match donations up to $100,000.

SEE ALSO: Here’s what happens when you call the suicide prevention hotline

The company, sold by Spade in 2007 and acquired by Liz Claiborne Inc., has already donated $250,000 to the Crisis Text Line, and said it would match any public contribution to the charity made from June 20 through June 29. The company will also donate another $750,000 to other mental health charities, and pledged to host a Mental Health Awareness Day for Kate Spade New York employees around the world to participate in a new wellness program.

“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest. We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy,” Kate Spade New York CEO Anna Bakst said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily.

“The outpouring of love on social media and in our shops from customers of all ages has been overwhelming and moving,” she added. “It is such a beautiful reflection of how much Kate was loved.”

SEE ALSO: Women tell Moneyish why their first Kate Spade purse was a symbol of success

Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment June 5 by a housekeeper, police said, and left behind a suicide note. She is survived by her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, and husband, Andy Spade.

One in five Americans experiences mental illness in a given year, and suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, text “HOME” to 741741 to speak with a Crisis Text Line counselor or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information on suicide prevention, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved