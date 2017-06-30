(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

To honor LGBTQ Pride Month, the designer has created kicks that Brad Goreski, Lance Bass and Matt Bomer have been spotted in

You can wear these shoes with pride.

To honor LGBTQ Pride Month, designer Kenneth Cole has created a limited edition sneaker in support of the Human Rights Campaign. As part of their “Tied with Pride” initiative, the Pride KAM sneaker is a custom version of the brand’s iconic design. The lace-up white leather shoes feature a rainbow stripe along the heel and retail for $125.

“As a brand, we’ve been supporting equal rights for the LGBTQ community since 1993. Proudly partnering with the Human Rights Campaign on diverse projects to promote this cause has become an integral part of our heritage,” Kenneth Cole tells Moneyish.

On behalf of his company, Cole makes annual donations to the Human Rights Campaign. For this initiative, the company made a one-time donation of $20,000.

During the month of June, celebrities like Kerry Washington, Kelly Osbourne, Brad Goreski, Lance Bass and Matt Bomer have been hoofing around in the colorful kicks and documenting their festive feet on social media. Washington wished her followers happy pride in a video posted on Instagram where she can be seen walking down a hall from behind before falling to the floor in laughter. Kelly Osbourne marched in the June 25th NYC Pride Parade wearing a pair of the standout sneakers and author Derek Blasberg showed his followers how he trekked across a Southampton sand dune in his tennies.

When it came to creating the Pride shoe, Cole says, “The rainbow stripe update on the back of our post popular shoe is a proud (and a little bit loud) detail to show our continued support—and an opportunity for our customers to do the same.”

Celebratory shoes aren’t the only things Kenneth Cole is doing to bring attention to the Pride Month. Through his continued support for the LGBTQ community and organizations committed to equality, the designer procures an annual Courageous Class that highlights determined individuals who overcome life’s challenges and fearlessly pursue their dreams to become inspirational role models.

To advertise their Tied with Pride campaign, artist, LGBTQ activist and Spring 2017 Courageous Class member Levi Jackman Foster photographed real-life, same-sex and transgender couples wearing the limited-edition kicks. The images of the couples embracing can be found on a painted mural in Brooklyn, New York on Wythe Ave. and N. 15th Street through July 2nd as well as on bills posted around New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.

