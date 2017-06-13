Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

You can buy kindness in a cup this week at Starbucks

Coffee isn’t the only thing brewing at Starbucks this week.

Starting June 13th, the caffeine cooperative is joining forces with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to promote a new campaign called Cups of Kindness.

For one week, participating Starbucks locations in the US and Canada will donate 25 cents from each limited-time beverage towards programs that support youth wellness and empowerment.

In a press release issued by Starbucks, the Poker Face singer said, “We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect.”

With two bold beverages joining the colorful summer menu through June 19th, you can rest assured that your Instagram feed will fill up with photos of fruity refreshments. Starbucks’ most recent specialty drink—the Unicorn Frappucino—drew heaps of attention due to its pink and purple psychedelic presentation.

The 150-calorie, non-dairy, coffee-free drinks making their debut include Matcha Lemonade, a Teavana green tea mixed with lemonade that is shaken over ice and Violet Drink, a concoction of Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers made with coconut milk and ice. Partial proceeds from two other vibrant beverages on the menu, Ombré Pink Drink and Pink Drink, will also benefit the foundation. “I adore the entire collection and I instantly fell in love with the Matcha Lemonade,” said Lady Gaga.

Founded in 2012, the primary goal of Lady Gaga’s foundation is to create a kinder and braver world. After publicly discussing her struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the singer hopes to empower youth and inspire bravery by sharing her experience with mental illness. In a personal letter to her fans, Lady Gaga wrote, “I believe that the most inexpensive and perhaps the best medicine in the world is words. Kind words…positive words…words that help people who feel ashamed of an invisible illness to overcome their shame and feel free.”

Los Angeles-based comedian Daniel Utsinger frequents Starbucks and tells Moneyish he’ll deviate from his usual order to try one of Lady Gaga’s drinks. “If my beverage can be philanthropic, I’ll order it. I’d also probably drink gasoline if Lady Gaga told me to—I’m a monster!”

Holly Hinton, director of Music and Artist Programming, said, “We are proud to introduce the Cups of Kindness collection to raise awareness and fund the Foundation’s efforts to spread kindness, support youth and make the world a better place.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved