Aly Raisman, Gal Gadot, Cardi B and more inspiring women featured in ‘Girls Like You’ video

This new pop anthem is in tune with the women’s movement.

Maroon 5’s new single, “Girls Like You,” features a hip-hop collaboration with “it”-girl rapper Cardi B and appearances by nearly two dozen famously influential females and all-around role models, including gymnast Aly Raisman, “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot and immigration activist Angy Rivera.

Thanks for inviting me to apart of this special video @adamlevine and @maroon5. And in such good company! ❤️ #GirlsLikeYou pic.twitter.com/fOIccw8KFm — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 31, 2018

Lead singer Adam Levine serenades on a revolving stage with appearances by 25 well-known ladies including “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige and Ellen Degeneres, to name a few, who are dancing and singing around him.

Levine sings about his admiration for a special someone and wanting to spend more time with them with lyrics like “Spent 24 hours/I need more hours with you,” and “I need a girl like you.” The 39-year-old singer and songwriter showed his gratitude on social media to the leading ladies who participated in the video.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved with this very special project; honored to share this with you all,” Levine tweeted out Thursday with a link to the music video.

While the starpower is strong, the band also highlighted inspirational women like Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American lawmaker in the United States, who was elected into the Minnesota House Representatives in 2016, and Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder and editor of MuslimGirl.com, an online magazine for Muslim women. Then there’s Jackie Fielder, who played a major role in the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance effort.

Raisman, the 24-year-old two-time Olympic gymnast who spoke out about her alleged sexual abuse by disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, wears her activism quite literally with a T-shirt that reads “Always speak your truth” as she appears alongside Levine.

“How can you not be all smiles when you’re asked to be a part of @Maroon5 music video?? @Adamlevine lucky to call you a friend. Thank you so much for making that day so fun. I wish we could do it all over again!” Raisman tweeted.

How can you not be all smiles when you're asked to be a part of @maroon5 music video?? @adamlevine lucky to call you a friend. Thank you so much for making that day so fun. I wish we could do it all over again! 😂 Girls like you music video featuring @iamcardib is out now! pic.twitter.com/7njngyoAp5 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 31, 2018

Athletes like Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and soccer player Alex Morgan also made cameos.

And leave it to hip-hop sensation and new-mom-to-be Cardi B to lend her lyrical genius, rapping: “I’m sure them other girls were nice enough/But you need someone to spice it up/So who you gonna call? Cardi, Cardi/Come and rev it up like a Harley, Harley/Why is the best fruit always forbidden/I’m coming to you now doin’ 20 over the limit.”

The Bronx native shared a clip with her fans on Instagram with the caption: “I f—king love this song and the video is soo inspiring!!!”

