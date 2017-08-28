Esther Litchfield-Fink, a mother of 3, is looking to get back into the corporate world after a dozen years of being self-employed.

Raised in an Orthodox Jewish community, Esther Litchfield-Fink was married at 18 and got her first jobs through her connections within the community. Now, at 45, Esther is looking for a job outside that network. This is the third episode of “The Search,” a Moneyish original series about finding work.

Esther Litchfield-Fink didn’t get her first TV until she was in her late 20s, following her divorce from her first husband. It was then that she “started seeing the world from a different perspective,” she says.

When she was 18-years-old, her parents arranged her marriage. And she got her first jobs — at a school office and a real estate management company — through connections in the Monsey, N.Y.-based religious Orthodox community her family belonged to.

Now, Litchfield-Fink considers herself modern Orthodox, a less strict version of traditional Orthodox, and is looking for work as a strategy coach or something in corporate training or marketing. But she’s finding that re-entering the corporate world without a network beyond the one in which she grew up is tough. “I started sending out my resume and interviewing, and, nothing,” she said. “No response to my resume, barely a response for an interview.”

To help her get a job, she joined an internship program through Footsteps, a nonprofit helping people navigate the world outside their Orthodox communities, and attended weekly career skills workshops. It hasn’t been easy but Litchfield-Fink is still knocking on doors. And now that she is pursuing a career path she loves instead of one chosen for her, she even realized she enjoys commuting.

“Everything about going into the city is exciting,” she says.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved