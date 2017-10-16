(Kevin Winter)

In our latest edition of “Working Lunch,” Olivia Rudensky, one of Miley Cyrus’ top confidants, opens up about her career

Her career began with a series of tweets.

Olivia Rudensky, the 21-year-old former social media guru to musician Miley Cyrus, who has advised her on her career comeback and her Bangerz image update, had an unorthodox start in the music business.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Rudensky says she was once just a huge Cyrus admirer — so, when she was 12 years old, she created a fan account on Twitter dedicated to the star. Nothing has been quite the same in Rudensky’s life since.

“I had this goal that I wanted to work for her,” Rudensky shared with Moneyish. “I wanted my account to be the biggest Miley Cyrus fan account because I wanted her to notice me, I wanted all her fans to come me.”

To her delight, the account’s popularity skyrocketed up to 300,000 followers, and soon, Miley herself took notice of Rudensky, and invited her to a taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles. Cyrus was slated to be a guest on the program, and embraced Rudensky warmly when they first met backstage.

“[Miley] was new to social media too, and I was kind of advanced at this point… That was one of the craziest moments of my life, getting a message from my favorite celebrity,” Rudensky recalled, remembering how it felt to first capture Cyrus’ attention.

Soon thereafter, Cyrus began to solicit Rudensky’s advice daily on topics ranging from social media to interacting with fans to her rebranded image. In 2013, “[Miley] called me and was like, ‘I have this crazy idea — I’m in the studio right now coming out with my album Bangerz… What do you think about working in this business?’” Then and there, Rudensky accepted the job to become Cyrus’ designated “social media correspondent,” helping to manage the singer’s interactions with her millions of followers online, and run her social media accounts.

Since then, Rudensky has held multiple internships outside of her work with Cyrus, which have helped her pave her way in the music business. Those include everything from a stint at Scooter Braun Projects (the company run by the powerhouse manager to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande), to Z-100 Radio.

And in order to enhance her understanding of the music business, Rudensky recently applied, and was accepted to, a prestigious music industry undergraduate program at Syracuse University. She spent two years as a student there, before deciding to take a temporary leave of absence from her studies earlier this summer. In the meantime, she has relocated to Los Angeles to take up a full-time job at Maverick Music, a high-profile management firm, but says she is considering completing her degree in the near future.

Today, Rudensky is part of Maverick’s team, helping to represent a range of clients the firm has signed which include Nicki Minaj, The Weekend, Britney Spears, U2, and Miley herself, among many others. Maverick, a division of touring company Live Nation, was co-founded by Madonna’s longtime rep Guy Oseary in 2014.

In the latest edition of our Moneyish original series “Working Lunch,” Rudensky sits down with us to share her story, how she created a place for herself as an influencer in the music business, and what’s next in her career.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved