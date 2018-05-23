Our original job search series, and girls putting hijabs on dolls, won big at this year’s Telly Awards

Several Moneyish videos won big at the 2018 Telly Awards, which honors groundbreaking work in video and television across all screens.

“Little girls get tiny hijabs for their Barbies and it’s everything you want it to be” — which is just as adorable as it sounds — was the silver winner in the People’s Telly: Short Form/Social category. The clip spotlights Pittsburgh nonprofit For Good, which aims to spread religious tolerance among children with its $6 doll-sized hijabs.

And the Moneyish eight-part original series “The Search” following men and women looking for work, including a homeless grandmother, a contemporary Indian dance choreographer and a competitive Scrabble player with Asperger’s, was named a bronze winner for Online Web Series Documentary.

These heartfelt and innovative videos join the Telly Awards’ biggest year yet, as the 39th annual accolades received a record 12,000 entries in expanded categories this year, including the new Online Web Series Documentary and Short Form/Social categories that Moneyish placed in.

The Tellys recruited more than 200 new judges from companies such as Vimeo and Discovery Networks to join its judging council in handing out most of the expanded awards, including the documentary series. But the People’s Telly: Short Form/Social award was determined by an online public vote, meaning Moneyish viewers made the adorable doll hijabs clip a silver winner.

The Tellys managing director Sabrina Dridje told Moneyish that she took over last year to revitalize the almost 40-year-old awards to recognize the innovative videos being done on all platforms — not just its TV roots — and including breakthrough technology such as virtual reality, interactive and 360 video across journalism, branded content, animation, social and music videos.

“It’s been a monumental year at the Tellys all around,” she told Moneyish, adding that the expanded categories and new awards tiers were created “to make sure we’re including the all of the work that is being made across all platforms (not just TV, where the Tellys originated in 1979). Anyone can shoot video now. The awards reflect the fact that there are no lines anymore in how work is being made, and where it’s being put, and the ways people are really pushing boundaries.”

