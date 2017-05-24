grinvalds/iStock

Too many of us leave vacation time on the table. Big mistake.

Dealing with spreadsheets is killing your action between the sheets.

Fewer than one in four (23%) Americans who get paid time off from work take all of their eligible vacation days, according to a survey of more than 2200 adults released Wednesday by job search site Glassdoor.com. What’s more, another one in four took fewer than 25% of the vacation days given to them in the past year, and 9% did not take a single day.

The No. 1 reason employees aren’t using their paid time off? The most common reason is fear of getting behind at work (34%). That’s followed by the fact that people feel no one else at the company can do their work while they’re out (30%), that they’re super dedicated to their job (22%), and being uncomfortable with being disconnected (21%).

Whatever the reasons for skipping time off, one thing is clear – it’s killing your sex life. Women have more sex on vacation than they normally would, according to a study published in the journal Tourism Management. And a study released by Expedia in 2015 found that this is true of many couples too: 28% said they were more intimate with their partners while on vacation and another 39% said they were sometimes more intimate on vacation but that this depended on the type of vacation.

Not only are people having more sex on vacation, they say they’re having better sex. More than three in four Americans (77%) who travel as a couple say they have a good sex life, compared to fewer than two in three who do not travel together, according to a survey of 1,100 adults conducted by Edge Research for U.S. Travel. And more than one in four couples (28%) report that their sex life improved after traveling together.

But not just any vacation will do, the trip needs to be a relaxing. The Expedia study found that beaches are the most romantic vacation spot to take your partner, while cities were the least. And you’re most likely to get some in a hotel (65% say this is where they’re doing it on vaca), followed by the bathtub (23%).

No matter where you get away to, though, it’s likely to help your sex life if you can truly unplug from work — though most of us aren’t doing that. Just 54% of workers say they can completely check out from work while they’re on vacation — down from 63% in 2014, according to data from Glassdoor. What’s more, more than one in four people (27%) say they’re expected to stay aware of work issues and help out if things need their attention while they are away; that’s up from 20% in 2014.

