NKOTB singer Donnie Wahlberg left a generous tip. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Watson joins Donnie Wahlberg, Nicki Minaj and Chrissy Teigen in the most generous celebrities club

Talk about paying it forward.

Deshaun Watson, a rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans, donated his first NFL paycheck to three women who work at the NRG stadium’s cafeteria and were greatly affected by Hurricane Harvey. Watson reportedly donated roughly $27,000 out of his base salary of $465,000.

“For what y’all do for us everyday and never complain. I really appreciate y’all,” Watson said in a video tweeted out the Houston Texans. “So I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way,” Watson said to the women as he walked in to hand them the checks.

Watson is no stranger to random acts of kindness. Habitat for humanity reportedly built a home for the 22-year-old football player and his family more than a decade ago.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Watson joins a slew of other kind hearted celebs who have helped out others in need with their generosity.

Over the summer, New Kids On The Block singer Donnie Wahlberg gave Waffle House employees in North Carolina a $2,000 tip just a couple of weeks after leaving the waitstaff at one of the chain’s Maryland diners $500.

The New Kids On The Block singer gave Waffle House employees in North Carolina a $2,000 tip in July, just a couple of weeks after leaving the waitstaff at one of the chain’s Maryland diners $500.

“The staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” the new patron saint of Waffle Houses posted to Facebook on Thursday.

My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me… Posted by Donnie Wahlberg on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

He also gave a lucky fan dining at the restaurant free tickets and backstage passes to a New Kids on the Block concert, and he streamed the good deed on Facebook Live.

The “Blue Bloods” actor went viral a couple of weeks ago for dropping a $500 tip at another Waffle House after rolling in with a party of eight around 2:15 a.m.

The Maryland greasy spoon staffers admitted to the Baltimore Sun that they weren’t thrilled about the large party at first, but Mark Wahlberg’s brother assured them that, “we’re good people and we tip well.” And he lived up to his word, doling out the dough to be shared by the cook and two servers who waited on him and his crew so late.

“I thought ‘Oh wow, he tipped me more than I ever did in a week’s pay,” said one server.

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

Following suit is Nicki Minaj, who offered to pay more than a dozen fans $20,000 for student loans and school supplies over Twitter in May – as long as they could prove they’ve earned good grades.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The “Pink Friday” artist and Grammy nominee was giving a Q&A with fans when one follower asked if she could help her pay her college tuition. The “No Frauds” rapper responded, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious.”

No surprise, she was soon bombarded with tweets from fans singing for scholarships from the Nicki Minaj fund, including a Queens single mother looking for $500 to pay off her remaining tuition, up to a follower short $6,000 for his fall semester to cover his credits, dorm room and meal plan.

@NICKIMINAJ I have $500 left of my tuition to be paid, single mother raising me and my lil bro.. from Queens, you would help me a lot💗 — ASH-CA$H.🦄 (@AshleyLove_x3) May 7, 2017

The 6k would be for my 16 credit classes, room & board, meal plan, technology fee & books that I would need for the classes. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/InZT6LSxOG — Josh Maraj. 🤘🏾 (@GetChoLife1) May 7, 2017

Chrissy Teigen, a fellow patron saint of Twitter, also made a fan’s beauty school dreams come true in April.

Charlotte, North Carolina dreamer Mercedes Edney created a crowdfunding page to raise $5,995 to cover the tuition, fees and supplies to attend Academy of Nail Technology & Esthetics. And supermodel Teigen appears to have donated $5,605 to make up the difference. “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now,” Teigen wrote along with her donation. “So excited to see you fulfill your dream!”

Taylor Swift is famous for being generous with her fans, like when she helped one Swiftie pay off her student loans in 2015. The singer sent Rebekah Bortnike a care package with a $1,989 check in it (in honor of her album “1989” naturally) and a note reading, “now you’re $1989 closer to paying off those student loans.” The video of Bortnike opening her gifts went viral.

The “Shake It Off” singer also not only flew Canadian fan Jacob Thomas and his mom and sister to NYC that same year to watch her play the Jingle Ball – she also put them up in a hotel with their own valet, and stocked the fridge with mozzarella sticks, Thomas’ favorite snack. And this was all because she loved the boy’s YouTube lip sync homage to her single “1989.”

Simon Cowell got a mean rap for being the most acerbic “American Idol” judge, but it turns out that he really has a heart of gold. He donated more than $160,000 for an 18-month-old girl’s cancer treatment for neuroblastoma at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in 2009. And last year he gave nearly $35,000 for three-year-old U.K. youngster Kian Musgrove’s cancer fundraiser.

Even “Selfish” author Kim Kardashian has shown she’s got sole. The reality star was so moved after seeing a Kansas teenager’s charity drive to donate 2,000 pairs of shoes to the Soles For Souls charity on Dish Nation one night, that she and Kanye West donated 1,000 pairs of Adidas and Kardashian Kollection shoes.

I'm up breastfeeding & watching this show Dish Nation. I heard the cutest story of a girl who is trying to find 1000 pairs of shoes -cont- — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015

to donate to this charity Soles For Souls! They helped her during Hurricane Katrina. I think I know the designer of Shoe of the Year Award! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015

This article was originally posted in April, and has been updated with new reporting.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved