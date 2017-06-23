Companies are offering "pawternity leave" for pet parents who've just adopted a fur baby. (gurinaleksandr/iStock)

Companies like HarperCollins India offer paid ‘pawternity leave’ leave when you adopt a puppy

These employers are throwing pet parents a bone.

If your office looks a little hairy on Friday, that’s because it’s Take Your Dog to Work Day, which encourages employers to experience the joys of pups in the workplace and to support local pet communities.

But everyday is “take your pet to work day” at critter-friendly companies like Google-Alphabet, Etsy and Amazon that welcome four-legged friends aboard. Purina’s new Pets at Work Report out this week found that one in five cat owners (19%) and dog owners (20%) bring their cat or dog to work every day in offices that welcome them. And one in three people working in non-pet-friendly workplaces wish they could bring their animal pal to work.

But animal perks are going beyond just bringing pets to work at some places. HarperCollins India is the latest company to offer “pawternity leave,” or paid time off for employees when they get a new pet. The tail-wagging perk put into effect this year grants five working days of paid leave for staffers who have just adopted a pet. This gives them a week to bond and to help the fur babies adjust to their new homes – which anyone who’s ever struggled with a crying puppy or kitten that pees all over the house can appreciate.

In a possible first in the country, @HarperCollinsIN will be granting #pawternity leave to employees adopting pets! https://t.co/1lMQViD18S — HarperCollins India (@HarperCollinsIN) April 6, 2017

The publishing house, which is owned by Moneyish’s parent company News Corp., will also let workers bring their pets into designated animal-friendly areas in the office. It’s part of keeping workers happy and also encouraging responsible pet adoption.

“At HarperCollins we want the very best of work-life balance for our colleagues, and that includes being mindful about their family needs,” Ananth Padmanabhan, Chief Executive Officer of HCI, told HuffPost India. “Pet children need as much attention [as human children], if not more. We don’t want colleagues to worry about the number of leaves they have before deciding to start a family.”

Other companies are staying competitive by including pawternity leave into their benefit packages. Fully 5% of pet parents in the U.K. have already been offered paid leave to adjust to being pet parents, according to research from pet insurance provider Petplan. “The rise in new pet owners taking pup-ternity leave indicates that people recognize the importance of settling in new pets with the right support and care,” notes the report. “The early days of a kitten or puppy’s life are a vital part of the pet’s early development – especially for them to become a proper member of the family.”

In February, Scottish brewery BrewDog also launched a week of pawternity leave that workers have been begging for. In fact, their Aberdeenshire headquarters boasts 50 “office dogs.” And when they open a new brewery in Columbus, Ohio later this year, staffers on this side of the pond will enjoy the same pooch perk.

“These benefits are all part of us heading towards one simple aim – to be the best company to work for, ever,” the company writes on its site.

BitSol Solutions, a U.K tech company, also offers workers a full week of paid leave to baby their new pets. Company owner Greg Buchanan explained that, “Pets are like babies nowadays, so why shouldn’t staff have some time off when they arrive?”

And Mars Petcare, which makes Whiskas and Pedigree Chum animal chow, grants employees 10 hours of paid leave for their new four-legged friends. And they also let owners bring their fur babies into the office.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2017 and has been updated with new content.

