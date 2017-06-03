WebSubstance/iStock

Just say no to a pet sitter for Fido and Fluffy

These perks are purr-fect.

Our four-legged friends are increasingly becoming jet setters. Indeed, 44% of Americans say they have taken a trip with their pet in the past year, and 47% say they plan to take one in the coming year, according to a survey of more than 1,100 people by travel firm TripAdvisor.

And if you plan it right, your pet can not only enjoy a new destination, they can do it while getting cushy perks. Here are some of the best things that airlines and hotels give pets.

Frequent flier miles

After noticing a 50% bump in the number of pets traveling on its planes, Korean Air recently announced that traveling pets can earn frequent flyer miles with the airline. Every one-way domestic flight with a pet will earn one stamp, international two stamps; once you get six stamps, you get a 50% discount on the pet service charge. Other airlines including JetBlue and Virgin offer programs like this as well.

Five-star room service

At many Loews hotels, pets get perks like “gourmet room service menus for cats and dogs, prepared by our award-winning chef” as well as special treats like rawhide bones and catnip. Should Fido want to walk off that meal, the hotel also provides dog-walking route maps and doggie pick-up bags.

Personal training

The Waldorf Astoria in Rome’s Very Important Pet program includes “dog walkers for pooch personal training in our fifteen acres of parkland.” And they aren’t the only one to do this. Loews offers dog walkers for Lassie at many of its hotels as well.

Massages

At the TopNotch Resort in Vermont, you dog can enjoy a “Rover Reiki” or traditional muscle therapy massage in the privacy of his hotel room. And chains like Kimpton offer you local listings of pet boutiques nearby so you can treat Fido to a rub down.

Happy hours

Fido probably doesn’t love being left in the room while you’re out socializing — and now he doesn’t have to be: At Kimpton hotels around the country, there is a nightly wine reception that pets are encouraged to join. And at the XV Beacon in Boston you can enjoy a delicious cocktail on the dog-friendly roof as the sun sets.

