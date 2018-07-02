Match.com predicts that the site will see an increase in activity on July 8th

Expect some fireworks on your dating profile next week.

Match.com projects that the Sunday after the Fourth of July will be online dating’s hottest day of the summer, based on the company’s 20-plus years of historical data and site activity. On July 8, Match expects to see a 20% increase in activity — including signups and communication — compared to Valentine’s Day.

This means that while more people won’t be out on a date as compared to other days, they will be looking, according to data from Match.

Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy and a dating expert for Match, says finding love in the summer is ideal. “Warm weather brings out the best in people, so what better time to find love?” she told Moneyish. “During the summer, singles are motivated and have a positive outlook on meeting someone new.”

Clinical forensic psychologist John Huber told Moneyish that “a number of factors can contribute to an increase of dating during the summer.” “One might be the effect of receiving vitamin D from the prolonged exposure to the sun,” he said. “Research has shown that vitamin D can play an important role in reducing depression and if people are happier, they may be more outgoing and therefore more inclined to initiate a romantic engagement.”

Plus, Huber said, “because of warmer temperatures, couples generally have more options where to go on dates — not just Netflix and chill. The summer affords individuals to do more things outside which can keep romances exciting and evermore interesting.”

And because Americans tend to associate summer with blockbuster films, barbecues with family and friends, fireworks, and other happy times, Huber said, “when our surrounding environment resonates joy and fun, it can have positive impact on us. One of those positive impacts can be the desire and action to meet others and seek romantic engagements.”

Shauna Aminzadeh, a 31-year-old public relations consultant, decided that summer was the best time for her to create a Match account. “Work is quiet, I feel good and I want to be out and about,” Aminzadeh told Moneyish.

Match Group has more than seven million paying members and includes the dating platforms Match.com, PlentyofFish, OkCupid and Tinder, according to Statista. Thirty percent of internet users ages 18 to 29 currently use online dating sites, while 17% of those ages 30 to 59 are currently looking to match with a mate online.

And online dating continues to be a growing industry. In the first quarter of 2018, Match made more than $400 million in revenue, up from $378 million in the last quarter of 2017, according to data from Statista.

So how will singles spend their time dating this summer? According to Match’s members, the most popular summer bucket list items — aside from falling in love — include plenty of opportunities for unique dates.

The No. 1 item on most people’s lists is attending a world championship game, followed by going on a wine tour in Napa, learning how to salsa dance, going skydiving and going whitewater rafting. Peppered in the top 14 things people want to do this summer are personal goals, like getting to an ideal weight and learning a musical instrument.

“Just as we want to get ourselves in good physical shape for the summer, singles should think about getting their profiles in good shape as well,” Gandhi added.

Here’s how Gandhi suggests refreshing your dating profile for summer’s hottest dating day:

Refresh your photos. Have four to six great photos of yourself where you look happy and approachable. Don’t forget to have a great opening headshot and body shots as well.

Be positive and current. Offer up interesting tidbits about yourself that help you stand out against million of other singles online. Make sure your information is current and accurately represents your current lifestyle.

Brighten your dating mindset. Check your profile every day, be proactive about reaching out to others, and respond to people in a timely manner — after all, the game of love moves fast.

