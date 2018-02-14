(iStock)

The dating scene here is ice cold.

Just 15% of singles are satisfied with the dating scene in Syracuse, NY, according to a survey of 11,000 singles in 70 cities released Wednesday by ApartmentList.com. That makes it the lowest ranked city — by a decent margin — in terms of dating satisfaction in America.

Indeed, in Bridgeport, CT ( the second-worst-rated city) and New Haven, CT (the third-worst-rated city) 21% and 25%, respectively, say they are satisfied with the dating scene. Overall about 42% of people were satisfied with the dating scene in their city.

Noticing a pattern in where these low-rated cities are located? “The Northeast has the highest concentration of the worst metros for dating,” the report concludes. Sydney Bennet, a spokesperson for ApartmentList, says that in general, “the Northeast performs poorly on all measures of satisfaction, including dating” and that “a lot of the dissatisfaction comes from the economy and weather, but those can bleed into the dating scene.”

For young daters there may be an even bigger problem with the Northeast: Many people their age are moving elsewhere, particularly to the South and Sunbelt. Indeed, of the 25 cities that millennials are moving to, not a single one is in the Northeast, according to data on 2015 migration patterns released this year from personal finance site SmartAsset. Syracuse is particularly impacted by the problem: Syracuse had the second slowest population growth of any city (-0.5) from 2015 to 2016.

On a happier note, residents of Madison, Wis., Charleston, S.C., and Denver earn the top three spots for dating satisfaction. That may be because cities with lots of young, educated workers — as well as spots that are tech hubs — tend to earn more hearts among singles. College towns often rank highly too.

In general, men tend to be more satisfied than women with dating. Nearly half (46%) of men rated themselves satisfied, compared to 41% of women. While it’s not clear exactly why this is, many of the locations where women are more satisfied with dating than men are tech hubs that attract young workers, including the San Francisco area, Denver, Portland and Seattle. “Perhaps women are more satisfied because of the greater share of educated men to date,” the report concludes.

