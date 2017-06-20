(Getty Images)

Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Tyra Banks and Demi Lovato give the finger to fat shamers

Don’t give any weight to fat shamers.

From models and actresses to POTUS’ press secretary, it seems nobody is exempt from being shamed—no matter how heavy or trim they might be. Just today, with speculation swirling as to why Sean Spicer has been making less on-camera appearances, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed to know the real reason the president’s press secretary has been shying away from the spotlight: his weight. Bannon reportedly sent a text message to The Atlantic’s Rosie Gray saying “Sean got fatter,” in regards to a decrease in Spicer’s press briefings.

Following Bannon’s bold slam, Spicer spoke to the press saying, “I’ve said it since the beginning – the president spoke today, he was on camera. He’ll make another comment today at the technology summit. And there are days that I’ll decide that the president’s voice should be the one that speaks, and iterate his priorities.”

To deal with being shamed, Los Angeles-based psychologist Erin Joyce, tells Moneyish, “The fat shamer may have their own issue with weight and body image, so the person being shamed should try not to take it personally.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done, and you should also feel free to defend yourself if you want to: “Unapologetically let the person know you’re angry, remove yourself from the situation, and use the energy you would have spent yelling and screaming to brainstorm ways to fight against body shaming in the future,” writes Amanda Richards in Bustle. And you can follow in the path of these celebrities, who have a bold way of dealing with fat shamers:

Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games actress has publicly stated that she’s constantly told she needs to lose weight. In 2012, she told Elle magazine, “In Hollywood I’m obese,” and she indicated that her response to dealing with people who tell her she needs to diet is to “f*** off.”

Tyra Banks

Supermodel Tyra Banks hasn’t let weight get in the way of her successful career. Dubbed “Thigh-ra Banks” and host of “America’s Next Top Waddle,” Banks slammed fat shamers on her talk show in 2007 saying they can “kiss her fat a**.”

Kelly Clarkson

As the target of years of negative commentary about her weight, the singer took the high road when shamers have taken the low road. She told Heat magazine, “I’ve just never cared what people think. It’s more if I’m happy and I’m confident and feeling food, that’s always been my thing.”

Demi Lovato

The Heart Attack singer has faced multiple counts of body shaming and told Glamour magazine that she responds by saying, “If somebody calls me fat, even in a vulnerable moment, I laugh to myself and think, I’m doing everything I can, so there’s nothing I can do about it.”

There are also resources from the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance for those dealing with weight discrimination in the workplace.

