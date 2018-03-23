There's a dating site for people who love Kanye West. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The new Yeezy Fans Dating site for Kanye West lovers joins specialized matchmakers for people who are into beards, Disney, farms, CrossFit and more

Find the Kanye to your Kim.

Yeezy Fans Dating, which bills itself as “a dating site for fans of the genius Mr. Kanye West,” is a place where “Love Lockdown” addicts can hook up other people who love Kanye as much as Kanye loves Kanye.

The passion project by 21-year-old U.K. Ye fan, Harry Dry, plans to roll out late March or early April, but more than 450 people have already signed up for the prelaunch Telegram group to start messaging each other. Dry told Moneyish that 11,000 people have already signed up for the service, which will be free and match fans by metrics such as location and favorite Kanye album. Oh, and the site warns that Taylor Swift fans are banned.

It sounds cray, but there’s science to support that shared interests can spell a more lasting love connection. Researchers from several universities, including Cambridge, Northwestern, Stanford and Stony Brook, collected Facebook data and personality questionnaire scores from almost 300,000 people last year, and found that couples and friends shared more of the same interests than previously thought. “People date and befriend others who are like themselves, and birds of a feather do flock together after all,” they wrote.

And when the Pew Research Center asked married couples what was “very important” to having a lasting, successful marriage, most respondents (64%) credited having shared interests, which beat good sex (61%), splitting chores (56%) and having adequate income (42%) for a happily ever after.

So it should come as no surprise that the $3 billion online dating industry has branched out with super-specialized dating sites and apps to set up singles with very singular interests, such as living the simple life on the range, hankering for hirsute hunks or even being Twitter-verified. Here are eight more niche dating sites to meet your specific needs.

You’re a gym rat. Are you a HIIT fanatic looking for someone who can keep up with you at CrossFit, or do you desire someone to swim laps with after work? The Sweatt app matches singles through their fitness habits, like weekend warriors versus daily gym rats, or early risers versus night owls. You can also pair up by sport, including yoga, spin, cycling, running, bootcamp and more. Free on iOS; coming soon to Android.

You love to ski. Don’t hit the slopes solo. Travel service Ski Souls has paired up with The League dating app to bring together eligible singles who love skiing on week-long getaways. The $1,600 to $3,400 packages cover luxury accommodations and food for five nights, and days full of skiing, snowboarding and other icebreakers.

You’re verified on Twitter. Blue check? Check! Now you can connect with only verified Twitter users thanks to Loveflutter Blue, a swiping dating app that links you with only those Twitter users checked out by the social networking site. “Know who you’re matching with is interesting and real,” the service brags. Blue is currently free to the first 1,000 founding members signing up in each major city, and a monthly subscription fee will be announced soon.

BLUE by Loveflutter — Date celebrities (from Twitter) discreetly 💕 https://t.co/k3ltOvq3Zv — William X (@williamxtwo) July 26, 2017

You’re down to clown. Clown Dating connects single entertainers who are just looking for love like anyone else (under the baggy pants, big shoes and makeup, of course). “Everyone loves a clown … let a clown love you,” says the free dating site, where you can search for other clowns by age, gender and location. Who doesn’t love a guy or gal who can make them laugh?

You’re into beards. Love can get hairy. This “Tinder for beards” began as a joke in 2014, but Bristlr attracted so much interest that it’s now a real, free dating site with more than 150,000 active users being used in more than 100 cities. You can find folks near you who either have beards or are looking to meet people with beards. If two people like each other, they can exchange messages and meet up.

You are obsessed with Disney. Looking for that Prince or Princess Charming to belt out the “Frozen” or “The Little Mermaid” soundtracks with you? Well, Mouse Mingle is your Magic Kingdom. The free app on Android and iOS connects with you fellow Mickey and Minnie fans, as well as kids at heart wild for “Star Wars” and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

You’re a country girl. Priceonomics reports that farmers and ranchers are the workers most likely to marry within their profession, with one in five mixing business with pleasure. Farmers Only is here to help, linking down-to-Earth, rural singles. “City folks just don’t get it!” reads the site’s tagline. The free standard membership lets you browse profiles, send “flirts” to members you’re interested in, and receive flirts from other members. Premium subscriptions ($21.95 a month, or $10.99 a month with a six-month subscription) let you exchange unlimited messages and emails with members.

You’re a hater. Swipe left on everything! If shared interests aren’t actually your thing, bond over your pet peeves. Hater hooks you up according to the things you hate, with more than 2,000 annoyances you can bond over — including gluten-free food or vegan food, cargo shorts, tipping less than 15%, slow walkers, pickles and Crocs. The app is free to download for Android or iOS.

#ICYMI – Our Top 6 At 6 Thread

6. @lovethroughhate is the new app if you’re a dater – but it’s a little different – it connects people based on what they HATE. Basically, this is the perfect dating app for @jweisfeld. pic.twitter.com/J5YFNQFEEB — JenandTimShow (@JenandTimShow) November 29, 2017

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved