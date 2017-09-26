This woman is using her media and marketing experience to start a new career in the fast-growing marijuana industry.

Mary Pryor, a social media and marketing professional, is charting a new course in the cannabis industry in the fifth episode of “The Search,” a Moneyish original series about finding work.

For Mary Pryor, marijuana is a kind of therapy.



Pryor has used cannabis to treat her symptoms of Chron’s disease, a chronic illness that affects the gastrointestinal tract, for years. Thanks to the positive impact it’s had on her life, she now hopes to make a career in the cannabis arena.

After working as a digital media specialist for major brands and founding her own consulting firms, Pryor is hoping to carve out a niche as a marketing specialist and venture capitalist advisor in this industry she’s passionate about. In particular she says she wants to help underrepresented business owners in the cannabis space (think black and Latin/Hispanic female founders) connect to funding.

She’s doing a mix of jobs now, working as director of marketing for Dank Holdings, an investment firm focused on funding cannabis ventures, and helping organize a new cannabis lifestyle festival in Los Angeles, where she moved in June from Harlem. She’s also collaborating with the company Cannaclusive on initiatives that encourage diversity in the industry.

But breaking in has had its challenges: “There’s a big whitewashing of cannabis in the culture that makes it feel really exclusionary for people of color, especially black and brown folks,” Pryor says.



Still, when it comes to her new career, she’s a woman on a mission. “I haven’t been this determined since I graduated college,” she says.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved