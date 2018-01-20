Being independent, not saying mean things and helping others are just some of the traits these moms are trying to instill in their children

Serena Williams hopes to be an ace mom.

The tennis superstar became a mom last year and since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., the 23-time Grand Slam champion has taken time off from the court to focus on parenting — and recover from postpartum medical complications. As the cover star of Vogue’s February issue, Williams, who posed with her infant daughter, revealed that one of the most important life lessons she’s learned is one she hopes she’ll pass on to her daughter.

“I want to teach her that there are no limits,” Williams told Vogue. “Women are sometimes taught not to dream as big as men,” she said. But for Williams, dreaming big has yielded an impressive outcome — 72 career world titles.

These seven famous moms are also leading by example and imparting words of wisdom on their daughters.

Blake Lively

As the mom of two daughters, Blake Lively has already started setting an example when it comes to beauty standards. The actress told Refinery29, “There’s this awareness of what they’re going to be exposed to and what they grow up seeing. For me, it’s important for my daughters to know that it’s not real life. They’re seeing me dressed up in all this hair and makeup, but they also see me without that. I want them to see both sides, because there is never just one side.”

Michelle Obama

The former first lady has very publicly set an example for daughters Sasha and Malia, and last fall, Michelle Obama told InStyle that she parents using the same saying her mother imparted on her. “Raise your children to be independent, well-meaning, kind, compassionate people,” said Obama. “We have to raise our children to be the adults that we want them to be, and that starts young,” she told the magazine.

Cindy Crawford

Good looks aren’t the only thing Cindy Crawford has passed on to her daughter. Model Kaia Gerber recently told Vogue magazine that her mom has taught her that less is more. “I saw how beautiful she was without putting on makeup and trying to change the way she looks, so I took that from her,” said Gerber.

Pink

The What About Us singer is teaching her 7-year-old daughter that words are powerful. “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean,” the singer told Cosmopolitan last month.

Jennifer Garner

Leading by example is Garner’s motive when it comes to teaching her three children about values. In 2016, the actress told E! News that she wants her daughters and son to blossom into upstanding people who help others. “You have to show them that you have values. The most important thing is modeling at this age,” said Garner.

Christina Aguilera

When her daughter Summer Rain was just six months old, The Voice coach told People “I think by having me as a mom she will learn to stand up for herself and others, to work hard and never take no for an answer.”

Chelsea Clinton

The former first daughter wants to make sure that her own daughter, Charlotte, grows up with a sense of responsibility, with a wealth of empathy and with the realization of just how blessed she is. Clinton told People, “I think another part of it is ensuring that she, from an early age, is engaged in what my grandmother called ‘expanding the circle of blessings’.”

