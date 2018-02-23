The #SideProfileSelfie campaign is inspiring people to embrace having a big nose

Big noses can be beautiful.

That’s the message one woman is encouraging others to embrace by sharing selfies of their side profiles to showcase their biggest facial feature.

Radhika Sanghani, 27, a U.K.-based author and former columnist for The Daily Telegraph, created the social media campaign #SideProfileSelfie to celebrate women with large noses whom she believes are not represented in fashion and entertainment. The movement was inspired by once being ashamed of her own nose and realizing that her attitude and beauty standards needed to change.

“I’ve always felt like big noses are a massive taboo and it’s really embarrassing to talk about if you have one,” Sanghani tells Moneyish. “My nose has always been the thing I’ve hated about myself. There are so many body positive campaigns I’ve admired, but they’ve never resonated with me so I said I’m going to start my own.”

It all began one night when Sanghani posted a selfie of her side profile showing off her nose with the hashtag #SideProfileSelfie. The next day, people started joining her with photos of their own and now there are more than 600 posts using the hashtag.

“Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie,” she wrote on Twitter posting a nose selfie of her own.

Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ — Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) February 20, 2018

Women have been praising her bold beauty campaign by responding with photos of their own.

“We’re fed a limited Western idea of beauty, & people with noses like mine often feel like we need to change. It feels so good to look at all these pictures and see the beauty in my own Arab nose,” one woman, Holly Henderson, wrote.

Others shared emotional stories about being bullied for the way they looked.

“My two biggest insecurities I was bullied for have always been my nose and my acne, and seeing someone being so open and love of them is helping me so much, thank you for starting this, I appreciate it!!!” another woman wrote in response to the campaign.

I’m so excited over this bc my two biggest insecurities/things i was bullied for have always been my nose and my acne, and seeing s-m being so open and loving of them is helping me so much, thank you for starting this, i appreciate it!!! #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/FDTpQOdz29 — Alana (@Saidikye) February 23, 2018

There were almost 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries performed in 2016, and Americans spent more than $15 billion on beauty procedures, an 11% rise from the previous year, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. What’s more, there’s been a 2% uptick in nose reshaping with a whopping 223,018 procedures done in the U.S. alone in 2016.

Absolutely in LOVE with @radhikasanghani ‘s #sideprofileselfie trend. We’re fed a limited Western idea of beauty, & people with noses like mine often feel like we need to change. It feels so good to look at all of these pictures and see the beauty in my own Arab nose 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QjkUi2B2Ri — Holly Henderson (@Hollywoowooo) February 22, 2018

“Some girls have said ‘I’ve been dreaming of a nose job and this has changed my mind. I’m not saying never get plastic surgery, but I’m saying there’s a choice instead of changing your nose you could try to change your attitude towards it,” says Sanghani.

While no major U.S. celebrities have taken part in the campaign yet, Sanghani hopes that Hollywood will take notice, pointing out that there are few lead actresses with big noses in film. And those that don’t have perfectly shaped noses feel pressure to change the way they look. Actress Jennifer Gray, for example, got a nose job after portraying the iconic role of “Baby” in the 1980’s rom-comm “Dirty Dancing.” Other stars, like Chrissy Teigen, Ashlee Simpson and Kaley Cuoco have openly admitted to having nose jobs.

“I just decided to stop caring about beauty standards that I can never reach and redefine beauty,” says Sanghani. “Instead of looking at my nose and saying ‘Oh, it doesn’t look like Gigi Hadid’s nose, I like it. It kind of shapes my face. By changing the way I looked at my nose everything changed. I didn’t realize how much it was weighing me down.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved