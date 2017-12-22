Mr. Cory’s Cookies just landed a $100,000 investment which will help this small business grow their sweet treat empire.

Meet Cory Nieves, the 13-year-old CEO of Mr. Cory’s Cookies. This is the third episode of the Moneyish original series “Small Business,” about kids and teens who run their own businesses.

Cory Nieves was 6 years old when he came up with his sweet idea: Sell hot cocoa to save money for a car.

Nieves and his mom, Lisa Howard, didn’t need one when they lived in New York City. But after moving to New Jersey, Nieves got tired of taking the bus.

He started selling hot cocoa out of a restaurant near the family’s Englewood, N.J. apartment, then slowly added cookies and lemonade and shopped his treats around town. Mr. Cory’s Cookies — a single-mom-and-son-powered company — was born.

“What goes well with hot chocolate? Lemonade and cookies,” Nieves, now 13, told Moneyish. “That just came into my head and we just became a sweet business.”

“My job is to keep him grounded,” Howard, 30, says. In addition to being the CEO’s mom, she’s also the company’s COO.

What started as a side hustle that could earn the pair a few hundred dollars in a weekend has become a full-fledged cookie company. (The duo did get a car. A Ford Escape was gifted to them by the Ellen DeGeneres Show.) And they’ve built an impressive social media following with partnerships with brands like IT’SUGAR and West Elm to offer their cookies at pop-up shops. Nieves also does speaking engagements and modeling.

This week, the pair appeared on CNBC’s “The Profit,” where host Marcus Lemonis offered to make a $100,000 investment in the company in exchange for 40 percent ownership. In the episode, Howard also meets with Amazon to discuss a potential deal.

“I have a very strong feeling that in years to come, this thing is gonna be huge,” Lemonis says on the show.

Howard says the company has sold more than 50,000 cookies this year. Now, Mr. Cory’s chocolate chip cookies are available on the company’s newly redesigned website at $16.95 a dozen, with more varieties, like sugar, double dark and oatmeal raisin, coming soon.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved