The 50 States 50 Books campaign is sending 50 books to each state by 2020. (Courtesy of Charnaie Gordon)

‘Here Wee Read’ blogger Charnaie Gordon has already sent 500 children’s books to community organizations in 10 states.

The next chapter in this mom’s life is getting more kids in need to read.

Charnaie Gordon, a computer programmer from Middlesex County, Conn., has always been a bookworm — a passion that she’s passing on to her 6-year-old daughter, Madison, and 4.5-year-old son, Barrington.

She began keeping her Here Wee Read book blog three years ago to share the books that she was reading herself, as well as what she was reading to her kids. “I had always been passionate about reading, and people were asking me about book recommendations for themselves as well as their kids now that I was a parent,” Gordon, 41, told Moneyish.

And her insightful reviews, plus her push for more diverse stories, has turned her into a major book influencer — especially on Instagram, where her audience has reached 34.5K and counting. “There is this whole community out there that I had no idea about, of people sharing book covers — which are so absolutely gorgeous nowadays — and photographing them in creative ways,” she said, referring to the booming “bookstagrammer” movement on social media over the past few years.

Search #shelfie on Instagram, and more than 1.3 million artful snaps of bookshelves and stacks flaunting what users are reading pop up. Or #bookstagram brings up more than 25 million. And shoppers aren’t just buying books by their covers; posting quotes or entire poems also attracts readers. Market researchers at the NPD Group note that 12 of the 20 best-selling poets last year were Insta-poets sharing their work on social media — such as Rupi Kaur’s “Milk and Honey,” which sold more than one million copies last year. Kaur launched her career by posting her work to Tumblr in 2012 before migrating to Instagram, and now counts 3.2 million followers.

ALSO READ: How Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon are getting people to read again

But Gordon was also looking for a way to get her kids involved with helping other kids. So she has made closing the literacy gap a family affair by launching the 50 States 50 Books campaign with her kids in July. The goal: sending 50 free, diverse children’s books to deserving or underprivileged kids, schools and community organizations in each U.S. state by 2020. She’s already sent 500 books donated by readers and children’s book authors to 10 states, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Delaware, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island, California and Arizona.

“Literacy is one of the most important things that you can do for your child; just giving them the power to be able to read is such an important thing,” said Gordon. “But there are so many schools nationwide, worldwide, that don’t even have books. And it is just so sad to me that there are kids here in the U.S. who don’t own books at home.”

In fact, 32 million U.S. adults are illiterate or low-literate, according to the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute of Literacy. It hurts their health, as people with low literacy are more likely to report having diabetes and heart failure than those with adequate literacy, which is also connected to more than $230 billion a year in health care costs because they can’t read well enough to comprehend health information. And it hurts their income, as illiterate people earn 30%-42% less than their literate counterparts.

This reading gap begins in childhood. The National Education Association notes that kids who were read to three or four times a week were more likely to count to 20 or higher than kids who were not read to as much (60% vs. 44%), as well as more able to write their own names (54% vs. 40%). Children below the poverty line are less likely to be read aloud to every day, however.

ALSO READ: Why Lupita Nyong’o’s upcoming children’s book is a major step for kids, authors, book publishers and basically everyone

And Gordon isn’t just trying to get more children’s books in the hands of these underserved communities; she’s also making sure the books that she sends are written by diverse authors and feature more characters of color. “Giving a kid the ability to see themselves represented in books is such an important thing that you can give to a child,” she said. “And let’s be honest — children’s books in the publishing world are still very, very white. And that has made strides over the years, but it is still a very Caucasian-dominated industry.” Only 14% of kids books published in the U.S. featured black, Latino, Asian or Native American main characters, according to a 2015 study. And around 80% of authors, illustrators and editors are white, according to industry data from publisher Lee and Low.

People apply to receive the book donation, or to nominate a worthy school or organization, on the 50 States 50 Books site. Gordon and her husband read the applications and select the recipient based on need. “We’re looking for somebody who states a greater need in their application, or we look at the amount of kids that we could potentially impact,” she said. “We just picked an organization in Arizona that caters to foster children. They nurture the kids, and continue a long-lasting relationship with them until they are 18, and I loved that.”

She said that children’s book authors have donated 20 and 40-plus copies of their books (which she keeps in her basement until it’s time to ship them out), and readers from across the country, the U.K. and Ireland have also sent in books and cash ($280 and counting) to cover the $20 to $40 cost to ship the books to each state. “About 95% of the books we’ve gotten are brand-new books; people just order them right off Amazon and send them directly to us,” she said. A man who makes multicultural puzzles has started sending her one a month so that she can include them in her special deliveries. And after she Skyped with a first-grade class to explain what she was doing, each student also sent in a book to give to another kid.

“My heart is so full. This has just been so much more than what I even anticipated,” she said. “Seeing the kids, and their faces so lit up when they have the books in their hands, has been really nice.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved