California is the no. 1 state for singles, according to a recently released WalletHub study, besting its competitors on more than two-dozen measures of dating opportunities, dating economics and “romance and fun.” The Golden State takes home the gold in dating opportunities, the research found, and ranks second on romance and fun.

Florida comes in at no. 2 and New York ranks no. 3, followed by Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona. The lowest-ranking state of the union is Arkansas; Virginia, whose tourism slogan claims it’s “for lovers,” sits at no. 18.

The study analyzed states based on 27 metrics, including share of single adults; ratio of single women to single men; online and mobile dating opportunities; online dating safety; average beer and wine price; movie, beauty-salon and haircut cost; housing affordability; job growth rate; unemployment rate for the single population; restaurants, fitness and rec facilities, movie theaters and music festivals per capita; number of attractions like museums and cultural performances.

“In New York’s case, the most outstanding results relate to dating opportunities and costs. The state had the 4th highest share of single adults, at almost 53 percent. New York also ranked 3rd in Online-Dating Opportunities,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told Moneyish via email. “However, dating in New York comes at a steep cost. It ranked most expensive in Average Beer & Wine Price (a wine bottle costing $11.23 on average, and a six-pack of beer costing $11.39), and second most expensive for Movie Costs, the average movie ticket having a price of $13.81.”

The highest gender balance of singles was in Maine, followed by Nevada, Ohio, New Mexico and Michigan; the lowest were in North Dakota, South Dakota, Maryland, Utah and Iowa. “This metric measures the ratio of single women to single men, and in these cases, it slanted in favor of men,” Gonzalez said. “For instance, when looking at the single gender balance of the population aged 20-34, this ratio is 0.22 for Iowa, 0.1 for Maryland, 0.39 for North Dakota, 0.27 for South Dakota, and 0.28 for Utah.” Louisiana boasted the highest share of single adults, followed by Rhode Island, New Mexico, New York and Mississippi, whereas Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska and Iowa had the lowest shares.

Online daters in Washington state had the most opportunities; the state with the fewest opportunities was Mississippi. As for mobile-dating opportunities, Utah lucked out while West Virginia ranked lowest.

