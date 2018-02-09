(Sean M. Haffey)

Devin Logan, the first Team USA athlete to compete in the slopestyle and halfpipe competitions at the Winter Olympics, tells Moneyish why she’s ready to bring on the games

Devin Logan is bringing Cardi B to the Olympics.

As the 24-year-old skier readies herself for this year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, coming armed with the right music to get pumped up will be mission-critical. So what’ll she be rocking? The motivational, thumping beats of hip-hop superstars like Drake and Cardi B.

“I’ve been known to bop around, bop my head,” she said of the mostly rap-filled playlist she puts on to keep her energy up. But, she added, “I have some things on there that, if I’m too fired up, calm me down,” as well.

Prepping her playlist is just the latest deliberate decision that Logan — the first Team USA athlete, man or woman, to qualify for both the halfpipe and slopestyle competitions (the latter is a form of downhill skiing on a track is riddled with intermittent slopes) — has made to get Olympics-ready.

Indeed, the Long Island, New York, native — one of five siblings — started skiing at two years old, and spent most of her weekends away from home training on the slopes. “Our parents gave up a lot for us to achieve those dreams, driving us four hours on Friday, four hours on Sunday, taking us out of school early,” she told Moneyish. Much of her training took place at the picturesque Mount Snow, where her mother now oversees programs for other skiers-to-be at the local training center.

Although a great deal is riding on this next two weeks, if Logan does become an Olympic champion in Pyeongchang, it won’t be the first time. Logan previously won a silver medal for women’s freestyle skiing at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. “Coming back from Sochi with a medal, people would say, ‘Thank you for what you did for our country’ … You’re doing it for so much more than you.”

However, she confessed: “We all want a taste of gold.”

Logan’s path to Pyeongchang hasn’t always been smooth sailing. In 2012, just two days after winning at the World Cup halfpipe event in New Zealand, Logan sustained a knee injury while competing in Northstar, Calif. The malady kept her off the slopes for more than a year.

“I had to fight back pretty hard on everything, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Logan recalled. “Going through that injury, before the qualifying season, was a major [blow]… I had to sit on the sidelines and watch my friends and other competitors progress their skills in this sport while I was learning how to walk again.”

When she finally mounted her skis once more on behalf of her country at the 2014 Games, winning her silver medal was vindication that the struggle hadn’t been in vain.

“Standing in front of everyone and having my mom in the crowd and the flag being raised up — it’s like living a fairytale. I feel like I have to pinch myself that it actually happened and remind myself, ‘You’ve come a long way. You’ve done a lot. You’ve achieved a major goal that a lot of people cannot say they’ve done.'”

But now the goal — a gold medal — is bigger, and the pressure is on. With each run totaling about 30 seconds from start to finish, “my whole Olympic career comes down to a minute,” she said, “or a minute and a half depending on if I make it through into the finals.”

That’s a prospect that could rattle anyone — but Logan will draw encouragement from the words of a pint-sized superhero: Her five-year-old niece Signe, who recently FaceTimed her “Aunt Devin” while donning a Wonder Wonder costume.

Pointing to the accessories of her heroic get-up, Signe gave her Olympian aunt a boost: “You don’t need this robe or this foam sword,” she said. “You can win the Olympics without a costume.”

If there’s one message that Logan would share with young women like Signe, it’s simple, she concluded.

“You can be better than the boys.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved