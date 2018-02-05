(iStock)

Plus, the devices that will send your date running for the door

Turn Alexa on, and you’ll turn your date on, too.

More than six in 10 singles (61%) say that they are turned on by a person who has an Amazon Echo or a Google Home in their house, according to data released this month from Match.com, which surveyed 5,009 U.S. singles between the ages of 18 to 70+.

And it’s not just your smart home speaker that’s getting judged. Having an older smartphone means you are 56% less likely to get a date than someone with a newer model, according to Match.com data released last year. And even if you do get a date, you’d better have the right kind of smartphone. iPhone owners are 21 times more likely to judge an Android owner negatively; and Android owners 15 times more likely to say “ick” to an iPhone owner.

Oh, and if your phone screen is cracked, you might as well stay home: A 2017 Match.com survey survey found that 86% of women negatively judge a man who carried a smartphone with a broken screen (there was not a corresponding stat for men). And yet 15% of people say they’re walking about with a broken screen, according to a survey of 2,400 smartphone users by SquareTrade.

Other tech turnoffs: 68% of singles say a person who doesn’t have a computer is a turnoff, 74% say that they’d be put off by a date without Internet is, and 78% say that someone who steals the neighbors internet isn’t going to make them happy, the Match data found.

“We are currently living in an age where people judge dates based on what technology they have,” says Beverly Hills psychotherapist Fran Walfish, author of “The Self-Aware Parent.”

So what’s up with that? LA-based psychologist Crystal Lee says that we may be using tech to glean “superficial clues to guess information about a person.” Indeed, “what kind of technology they use (the Mac vs PC debate rages on!) is assumed to reflect a person’s personality and what they value in life,” she explains. Ownership of high-tech gadgets — or not having any at all — could also signal to potential mates that you’re earning a good income, or not. Indeed, it’s hard for most people to afford the new $1,000 iPhone or a $1,500 Mac.

Some say our obsession with technology isn’t helping our dating lives. In fact, we might be better off with a good, old-fashioned phone call on whatever device we have laying around. “How about calling someone on the phone so that you enjoy the enhancement of affect, tone of voice, and intent when communicating?” says Walfish. “From what I hear the patients moan about, there are some things about the archaic ways of dating that I think would be best brought back.”

