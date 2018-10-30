Chef Anita Lo’s new cookbook ‘Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One’ empowers readers to serve up self-love and embrace their loneliness

Throw a party of one.

Chef Anita Lo is serving up delicious recipes for self-love in her new cookbook: “Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One,” (Knopf, 2018) devoted to embracing those solitary moments in life.

“It’s about celebrating you,” Lo told Moneyish of her second cookbook, out Tuesday. “We all need a little bit of time for ourselves. It’s nice to eat with people, but more often than not these days — even if you’re in a long term relationship — sometimes your spouses are working and you have to cook something for yourself.”

Lo, a first generation Chinese-American who grew up in Birmingham, MI., has cooked in some of the world’s most renowned kitchens, including Bouley and Chanterelle in New York City. She opened her own restaurant in 2000, Annisa, serving upscale contemporary American cuisine in Greenwich Village for 17 years up until it closed last year. She held a Michelin star for nine consecutive years, served on “Top Chef Masters,” and became the first female guest chef to cook at the White House in 2015 for the Obamas. Now she’s here to tell eaters that solo meals don’t have to be boring or defrosted in a microwave, positioning herself as the ideal candidate to write the book.

“I’ve been dumped almost as many times as I’ve been in relationships — and I can count those on less than two hands … that’s a lot of solo meals,” she writes in the book.

She realizes that eating alone can be depressing and lonely, but challenges “urban dwellers who would like to cook a fabulous, sophisticated meal for themselves, regardless of their circumstance” to make it an empowering experience.

“Solo is also for those who are happiest on their own, or those who are part of a fractured family, in whatever form — quite often these days, even if we’re not single, we are left alone due to our partner’s work/family’s social obligation,” she writes in the book.

Lo also says she hopes to reverse some of the stereotypical sexism surrounding women being the ones provide food for their families.

“[As women], we’re supposed to be the caregivers; we’re supposed to be the home cooks, which means that you’re cooking for somebody else which is bulls—t,” she says of her hopes of targeting a new audience of independent home cooks.

Lo’s one plate cookbook comes at a time when more Americans are eating solo. Adults consume nearly half of their meals (46%) alone, according to data from The Hartman Group. And a separate study by restaurant reservations site OpenTable found that between 2013 and 2015, reservations for tables of one increased by 62%, with a growing number of restaurants with communal tables, such as Japanese chain Ikinari steak and New York City’s Momofuku Noodle Bar, for example, catering to lone eaters. And cooking for one is way more affordable: Americans would save $36.75 per person each week by making more meals at home. And it’s worth noting that more Americans are single than ever before: In 2017, the U.S. census reported 110.6 million unmarried people over 18 — that’s 45.2% of the adult population in the U.S. To compare, 72% of Americans were married in 1960.

While meal kit delivery box services are making cooking easier — and faster — than ever, experts say there’s a sense of independence and accomplishment that comes along with cooking something for yourself from scratch.

“Studies have shown that people enjoy healthy food more when they cook it for themselves, and the act of cooking itself can activate creativity, stress relief, and a feeling of happiness,” Chip Malt, co-founder of Made In, a cookware company, told Moneyish. “Cooking at home isn’t going away with the next generation, 98% of Americans still feel it’s the preferred method of eating, and we’re adapting to the new ways that people view cooking.”

Lo’s solo meals — a hearty medley of veggies, noodles and rice, fish and shellfish, poultry, meat, sides and desserts — are both comforting and complex. There’s a beef and kimchi noodle soup and mac and two cheeses, she says, for days when you just want to eat something indulgent, along with more elaborate celebratory dishes like grilled lamb shoulder chop with fregola, yogurt and mint; or her fancier broiled squab (pigeon) dish with roasted carrots.

The book also serves as an economical way to reduce food waste, an epidemic that costs the average American family $2,200 per household on food that gets thrown away each year. Most of the Lo’s recipes come with a helpful “Don’t Waste It” tip box, with helpful notes on how to reuse the other half of a grapefruit for breakfast the next day; and toss in half an avocado from a leftover broiled bluefish dish for a broccoli stem slaw, another recipe that’s also in the book.

“Use every part of the veggie. Buy whole chickens, learn how to break them down — it’s not that hard,” she says, of graphics in the book that show you exactly how to do it so you get the most bang for your buck.

While each recipe can be multiplied by two, four, six or however many you’d like to cook for, the message behind it stems from feeding your needs first.

“I don’t think you can really take care of other people if you’re not taking care of yourself,” says Lo. “If you can learn to love yourself — you can be a happier human being and then you can spread more happiness and you more to give.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved